IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for SRH vs DC match

IPL 2023 will return to Hyderabad on Monday, April 24, for a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. The two teams are currently at the bottom of the points table but can rise up quickly if they build winning momentum in the upcoming matches.

SRH have emerged victorious in only two of their six matches so far in the IPL 2023 season. Meanwhile, DC have lost five of their six games, winning just one.

Although both teams are struggling for consistency, the upcoming match should be an exciting one as both teams have some top talents. Hyderabad's Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Markande have impressed a lot, while David Warner, Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma have been the top performers for DC.

Fantasy cricket users are likely to pick the aforementioned six names in their Dream11 teams for tonight's IPL 2023 match. But in this article, we will list down three surprise picks that could prove to be difference-makers in tonight's fantasy cricket contests.

#1 Mukesh Kumar, Delhi Capitals

Mukesh Kumar bowls in the powerplay and the slog overs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mukesh Kumar has been one of the most expensive bowlers for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 as far as economy rate is concerned. The right-arm pacer has leaked 176 runs in 18 overs at an economy rate of 9.77 runs per over. In those 18 overs, he has bagged five wickets.

However, fans should note that the DC team management has backed him. David Warner gives him the ball in the powerplay and death overs. He has a higher chance of ending up with multiple wickets if he executes his plans better. Picking Kumar in the team tonight may not be a bad move.

#2 Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw averages less than 10 this season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Another player who has received a lot of support from the DC team management is their opening batter, Prithvi Shaw. The former India U-19 captain has scored only 47 runs in six matches of IPL 2023, with his highest score being 15.

The majority of fantasy cricket users may ignore him tonight because of his recent form. However, if Shaw makes it to Delhi playing XI, he should be considered for the fantasy team because he can score heaps of points once he gets going. Shaw is just one good knock away from rediscovering his form, and tonight could be the night for him.

#3 Mayank Agarwal, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal played his best knock of IPL 2023 in his last outing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Mayank Agarwal was surprisingly demoted to the middle order in the last IPL 2023 match against the Chennai Super Kings. Abhishek Sharma replaced him as Harry Brook's opening partner. Since the experiment did not work out well, SRH may bring Agarwal back to the top of the order.

Agarwal scored a 41-ball 48 against the Mumbai Indians in his last innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. If he opens the innings in tonight's match, Agarwal could prove to be a differential pick.

