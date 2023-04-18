IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for SRH vs MI match

Sunrisers Hyderabad will battle Mumbai Indians in Match 25 of IPL 2023 tonight at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It is the fifth match of the season for both teams. Both SRH and MI are in the lower half of the IPL 2023 standings.

MI hold the eighth position with four points from four matches. SRH have the same number of points, but their net run rate is inferior to the Mumbai Indians. The winner of tonight's battle between Mumbai and Hyderabad can move into the Top 5 of the IPL 2023 points table.

Fantasy cricket users will follow this match closely. Star players like Harry Brook, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Aiden Markram, Mayank Markande and Suryakumar Yadav will be among the top fantasy picks for this IPL 2023 match.

A majority of fantasy cricket users will pick the aforementioned players in their Dream11 teams, but here's a list of three surprise picks that could prove to be differentials in tonight's contest.

#1 Rahul Tripathi, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rahul Tripathi scored 76 runs in his last innings against Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Tripathi has been one of the top match-winners for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023. His half-century helped them record their first win of the season. Tripathi also scored a match-winning 76 when the Hyderabad-based franchise locked horns with the Mumbai Indians last season. In fact, he won the Man of the Match award as well.

Some fantasy users may ignore Tripathi for this match because he failed to make an impact in the last match against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-handed batter managed only nine runs off four deliveries against KKR. But it would be wrong to write him off after one failure. If Tripathi gets going tonight, he can score a lot of fantasy points.

#2 Umran Malik, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik was the best bowler in the last SRH vs MI match (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Express fast bowler Umran Malik did not have a memorable outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders last Friday in IPL 2023. Nitish Rana smashed six boundaries off his first over, which is why some fantasy users might be hesitant to pick Umran for their teams tonight.

However, they should not forget that Umran picked up a three-wicket haul against MI last season. He bowled a spell of 3/23, scalping the wickets of Ishan Kishan, Daniel Sams and Tilak Varma.

#3 Tim David, Mumbai Indians

Tim David has the ability to score quick runs (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Tim David has been MI's top big-hitting player in recent matches. The right-handed batter has played some exciting cameos for the team. However, the reason why he is not so popular in fantasy contests is that he bats lower down the order, and he does not bowl much as well.

David played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs off 13 balls in his last IPL 2023 match against Kolkata Knight Riders, whereas he aggregated 46 off 18 against SRH last season. If he plays a similar knock, he can prove to be a differential in fantasy cricket.

