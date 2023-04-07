IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - LSG vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 10 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

I made a last-minute change from Glenn Maxwell to Michael Bracewell and it netted me a few points.

Players playing in Match 9: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits).

Captain: Michael Bracewell. | Vice-captain: Shardul Thakur.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 4.

Total Points: 3,215.

Overall Rank: 43,173.

POTM Picks: 5/9.

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer ahead of this one.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Friday, April 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 122.

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - OUT | Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Once again, I'm clueless about who to bring in for a game, with the pitch report unclear. LSG's first home game was expected to be a low-scoring affair, but the red soil wicket, while helping the pacers, turned out to be a belter.

However, I don't know what to expect with this game set to take place on the black soil surface, the same one as the extremely low-scoring IND-NZ T20I earlier this year.

When it comes to transfers, it does look like Jos Buttler might be ruled out of tomorrow's match, and taking him out means I have to bring in one of Nicholas Pooran, QDK, and Heinrich Klaasen. QDK should face more balls, but he doesn't enjoy batting on these wickets.

He hasn't had a favorable matchup against a number of SRH bowlers, and I'm a bit skeptical about bringing him in. Aiden Markram, however, is an easy choice to draft in. I've always enjoyed watching him bat in the IPL, right from his days at PBKS, and with him hitting peak form right now, I'm definitely bringing him in. His off-spin could also come in handy against LSG's many left-handed batters.

I could've gone with Abhishek Sharma as my uncapped pick, but this feels more like a bowler's venue, and as a result, I'm going with LSG's uncapped seamer Yash Thakur. I thought he made a solid debut in testing conditions at Chepauk and was unfortunate not to pick up a wicket. He should open his account in this match.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - LSG vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 10 - LSG vs SRH

Players playing in Match 10: Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), and Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits).

Everyone's a captaincy option barring Yash Thakur, but I've already expressed my reservations about QDK in these conditions, so I'm unlikely to look toward him either.

Going for Markram is tempting, especially if LSG replace Stoinis with Quinton De Kock because that would mean Rahul and Hooda will be the only right-handed batters in their Top 6. Speaking of Rahul, he has scored plenty of half-centuries in these types of sluggish wickets before but is that enough to back him right now, I'm not sure.

It's a tough game to decide pretty much anything, and I'll have to make some tough decisions post the toss.

Other players

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11.

Jason Holder (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 11.

Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 11.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 13.

Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 13.

