IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - LSG vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 21st match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Players playing in Match 20: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1.5.

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 15.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 103.

1) David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) - IN

3) Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

This game is a bit confusing for me as a KL Rahul fan because I could stop with one transfer by bringing in Mark Wood. A red soil wicket is expected and while it should play well for the batters, it'll definitely have something for the pacers.

Rahul has looked completely out of sorts in the first four matches, but at this point in time, I almost feel like I have to pick him for the team, and I'll be rooting for him to score some runs.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm not overly impressed by the prospects of players from this game, so I'm going with an option from the MI-KKR game in Suyash Sharma.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play next in match 28, and as a result, I'm taking out all their players.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 21 - LSG vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 21 - LSG vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 21: Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Mark Wood (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits).

All four players are quality captaincy options and the final decision will most definitely depend on the toss and the pitch report.

Other players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 23.

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 22.

Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 22.

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 22.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 24.

Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 24.

