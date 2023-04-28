IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - PBKS vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face off in the 38th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 28, at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

I made an extra transfer to get Jos Buttler and went for Yuzvendra Chahal over Ravichandran Ashwin in a move that didn't work out well.

Players playing in Match 37: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (11 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits).

Captain: Ravindra Jadeja. | Vice-captain: Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2

Total Points: 12,660

Overall Rank: 6,809

POTM Picks: 9/37

I don't have any player from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, April 28

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 66.

1) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) - IN

3) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I don't see the need to make more than two transfers for this match, even though I am tempted by the returning Shikhar Dhawan from PBKS. KL Rahul made his highest score of the season against PBKS and after coming under heavy criticism, he'll want to play an impactful knock in this match.

Sam Curran led the side well in Dhawan's absence, registering two wins out of three games. He has shown glimpses of what he can do with the bat and the ball but has yet to produce a complete all-round performance. He could do that in this game.

Prabhsimran Singh has played a few top knocks this season but has been plagued by inconsistency. He'll want to convert his starts into bigger scores and he will be my uncapped pick from this match.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - PBKS vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 38 - PBKS vs LSG

Players playing in Match 38: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), and Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits).

The reason why I've made only two transfers is because I'm convinced that my captaincy debate is between KL Rahul and Sam Curran. Both of them delivered the points in the reverse fixture and they're likely to repeat the same in this match.

