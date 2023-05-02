IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 - GT vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals lock horns in the 44th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

My last-minute switch from Glenn Maxwell to Faf Du Plessis seemed good on paper, but the RCB skipper punished that decision with his consistency and deservedly bagged the POTM award in a bizarre fixture.

Players playing in Match 43: KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits).

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 7.

Total Points: 14,313

Overall Rank: 6,235

POTM Picks: 11/43

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Tuesday, May 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 55.

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) - OUT | David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Under normal circumstances, I would retain KL Rahul on my team, with LSG playing the very next game. Sadly, with his injury not looking good, I'll be transferring him out. Maxwell and Vyshak are easier outgoings with RCB's next game a while away.

As for the transfers in, it is with a bitter pill that I'm bringing Mitchell Marsh into the team. Knowing that I owned him for every game apart from the one where he scored 264 points definitely hurts. However, it'll be worse if I ignore what a good option he is because of that and miss out on another haul.

It was a tough decision between Hardik and Warner, and for now, I'm going for the DC skipper. However, I might switch sides and pick the GT captain based on the toss and team setup.

There aren't many uncapped options to choose from, and I'd much rather pick Mukesh Kumar over Priyam Garg or Sarfaraz Khan.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 44 - GT vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 44 - GT vs DC

Players playing in Match 44: Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits).

Maybe it's time I started considering players like Shami as captaincy picks, especially at a venue where he has had plenty of success.

However, with Mitchell Marsh, Shubman Gill, and David Warner on the team, I'm unlikely to look past them, especially with Marsh being a top-order batter who can also bowl, my favorite kind of player to pick in Fantasy cricket.

Other players

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 46

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 45

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 48

Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46.

