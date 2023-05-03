IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 - LSG vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 45th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. This is the first game of a doubleheader and was initially supposed to be a night game, but later got rescheduled to the noon timeslot.

With Mukesh Kumar not featuring in yesterday's match, I brought Ayush Badoni in his stead as my uncapped transfer in addition to getting Hardik Pandya and Phil Salt over Mitchell Marsh and David Warner.

Players playing in Match 44: Phil Salt (WK) (DC) (7.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-captain: Phil Salt.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 7.

Total Points: 14,679

Overall Rank: 5,277.

POTM Picks: 12/44

I already have four players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Wednesday, May 3.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 53.

1) KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Vyshak Vijaykumar (BOWL) (RCB) (5 Credits) - OUT | Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With CSK's next match not far away, I don't mind spending a couple of transfers strengthening their roster on my team. On what should be another slow and sluggish track, Ravindra Jadeja should have a field day with the ball.

It was a toss-up between Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and while the former is the one who has made the big scores, it feels like he could struggle on a surface like this, and Ruturaj could finally score his first half-century since that game against LSG.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm using it to get Arshad Khan from the PBKS-MI fixture up next. The left-arm seamer put in an impressive performance against RR on his return to the side, showcasing some real wicket-taking prowess. Against a deep PBKS batting lineup that doesn't mind losing wickets to go after runs, Arshad could end up adding to his wickets tally.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 - LSG vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 45 - LSG vs CSK

Players playing in Match 45: Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Ayush Badoni (BAT) (LSG) (7.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

I'm unlikely to consider the uncapped players as captaincy options and that leaves Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Krunal has put in some terrific performances at this venue, and as the captain, I expect him to take up plenty of responsibility with both bat and ball.

While Jadeja can star with the ball, his exploits with the bat aren't convincing, and that could give Ruturaj the edge over him.

Other players

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 46

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 46

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 48

Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 46

