IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 61 - CSK vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Players playing in Match 60: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits).
Credits Remaining: 3.5.
I have two players from this fixture on my team, and I'll continue making two regular and one uncapped transfer.
Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 14.
Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 20.
1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits) - IN
2) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN
3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).
'When in doubt, keep it simple' is what's often said. As I usually am for CSK matches, I have lots of doubts about who to pick, and picking their two most successful players this season surely can't go wrong.
Conway's fifty against KKR was outclassed by Ajinkya Rahane's knock, and he'll want to make up for his scratchy knock against DC and get back to form. Meanwhile, Jadeja picked up the POTM award against DC in a cagey game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he gets another one against KKR given how much he delivers in crunch situations.
As for the uncapped transfer, Rinku Singh feels like the obvious choice because of the dearth of KKR players on my team.
IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 61 - CSK vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 61: Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).
Even the uncapped players could be worthwhile captaincy picks, but I don't think I'm ready to consider them just yet. Ravindra Jadeja or Devon Conway should be the safer picks, but Varun Chakravarthy is a tempting differential, especially if KKR bat first.
Other players
Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63
Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 62
Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62
Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64
Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 64
Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 65
