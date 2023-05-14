IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 61 - CSK vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders in match 61 of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 14, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 60: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), and Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

I have two players from this fixture on my team, and I'll continue making two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 14.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 20.

1) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - OUT | Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

'When in doubt, keep it simple' is what's often said. As I usually am for CSK matches, I have lots of doubts about who to pick, and picking their two most successful players this season surely can't go wrong.

Conway's fifty against KKR was outclassed by Ajinkya Rahane's knock, and he'll want to make up for his scratchy knock against DC and get back to form. Meanwhile, Jadeja picked up the POTM award against DC in a cagey game, and I wouldn't be surprised if he gets another one against KKR given how much he delivers in crunch situations.

As for the uncapped transfer, Rinku Singh feels like the obvious choice because of the dearth of KKR players on my team.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 61 - CSK vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 61 - CSK vs KKR

Players playing in Match 61: Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

Even the uncapped players could be worthwhile captaincy picks, but I don't think I'm ready to consider them just yet. Ravindra Jadeja or Devon Conway should be the safer picks, but Varun Chakravarthy is a tempting differential, especially if KKR bat first.

Other players

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 62

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 64

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 65

Poll : 0 votes