IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 62 - GT vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns in the 62nd match of IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 61: Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali. | Vice-captain: Ravindra Jadeja.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

Total Points: 20,830

Overall Rank: 803.

POTM Picks: 20/61.

I have two players from this fixture and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 14.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 17.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

4) Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm insisting on making an extra transfer in this match to get one more SRH player in - Heinrich Klaasen. The Orange Army play thrice till the end of the group stage compared to some sides who have only one or two games left. Klaasen is yet to win a POTM award in IPL 2023, and this could well be the game.

Shubman Gill is a must-have when GT is playing at Ahmedabad, and while it was a tough toss-up between Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan, especially after the latter's monstrous performance at the Wankhede, I'm backing the GT skipper to come good in this game.

Abhishek Sharma is the only uncapped player who stands out as an option ahead of this match, although the threat of GT shining with the new ball remains.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 62 - GT vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 62 - GT vs SRH

Players playing in Match 62: Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits).

With six players on the team, captaincy won't be easy for this match. One thing I can say for sure, however, is that I'm not considering Aiden Markram as a batter who can bowl because it sure was shocking to see him bowl Glenn Phillips over himself despite seeing left-handers bat at the crease for an extended period of time. Shubman Gill's record in Ahmedabad makes him the captaincy favorite.

Other players

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 64

Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 67

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 68

