IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 63 - LSG vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants take on the Mumbai Indians in the 63rd match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

My decision to go for Rashid Khan over Shubman Gill backfired immensely, with the GT opener scoring a brilliant hundred. However, the decision to pick Sai Sudharsan over Abhishek Sharma fared better.

Players playing in Match 62: Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 4.5.

Total Points: 21,257.

Overall Rank: 931.

POTM Picks: 20/62.

I have only one player from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Tuesday, May 16.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 15.

1) Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) - IN

2) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - OUT | Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm expecting the wicket at Lucknow to be a slow and sluggish one making for a fairly low-scoring match. Piyush Chawla has picked up wickets pretty much everywhere, and it's almost a given that he has a good game on such a spin-friendly venue.

I was thinking about going for Krunal Pandya as one of my LSG picks, but right now, I'm actually backing Kyle Mayers to have a good game against the MI new ball bowlers. He might not have a great record outside the powerplay, but Mayers' ability to provide a strong start and make use of the field restrictions may prove the difference in what should be a tight game. He's also a handy option with the ball.

Yash Thakur has received plenty of backing from LSG and looks likely to add to his wicket tally, and that's why I'm opting to get him over Akash Madhwal or Kumar Karthikeya.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 63 - LSG vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 63 - LSG vs MI

Players playing in Match 63: Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Piyush Chawla (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits).

Suryakumar Yadav could score on any pitch and against any bowling attack in the form that he's in and is definitely the captaincy frontrunner. While Kyle Mayers is also in the hunt, I like the idea of vice-captaining the very consistent Piyush Chawla.

Other players

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 65

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 64

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 64

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 68

Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 70

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 70

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 65

