IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - DC vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) lock horns in the seventh match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 4, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

I made an extra transfer to bring in KL Rahul for Prabhsimran Singh, but the move didn't quite pay dividends.

Players playing in Match 6: Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits).

Captain: Moeen Ali | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 0.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Tuesday, April 4.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 129.

1) Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

This is another tricky game to deal with, transfer-wise, with a plethora of quality options taking the field. Hardik Pandya feels like a must-have despite his no-show in the season opener, with him bowling three overs and batting at No.4.

While I've gone with Shubman Gill using my other transfer, I am tempted to use it to bring in a GT bowler instead. The Delhi wicket has a tendency to play a bit slow, but with a new season ahead, it's anyone's guess how the wicket will play. For now, I'm backing the in-form Gill to continue to come good.

Lastly, I'm going for a bowling option from DC in Mukesh Kumar. He was one of the main signings at the player auction and did fairly well in their game against LSG barring an expensive third over.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 7 - DC vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 7 - DC vs GT

Players playing in Match 7: Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

The captaincy battle is between Hardik Pandya, Prithvi Shaw, and Shubman Gill, with Hardik's all-round potential for points catching my eye despite him being blank in the opener.

Form-wise, both Shaw and Gill are in terrific form despite the former's early dismissal against LSG, courtesy of a lightning bolt from Mark Wood. This is another decision that hinges on the toss.

Other Players

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 10.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 10.

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

Michael Bracewell (ALL) (RCB) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 9.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

