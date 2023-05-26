IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 73- GT vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in the Match 73 (Qualifier 2) of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 26, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

I made quite a few changes post the toss and while the decision to go for Krishnappa Gowtham over Marcus Stoinis didn't work out well, picking Akash Madhwal instead of Tilak Varma using the uncapped transfer turned out to be crucial.

Players playing in Match 72: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Piyush Chawla (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Akash Madhwal (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), Krishnappa Gowtham (ALL) (LSG) (7.5 Credits), and Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits).

Captain: Krunal Pandya | Vice-captain: Ishan Kishan

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 9.5

Total Points: 25,074.5

Overall Rank: 1,736

POTM Picks: 24/72

I have seven players featuring in this match on my team and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, May 26.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 3.

1) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Krishnappa Gowtham (ALL) (LSG) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

4) Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Darshan Nalkande (BOWL) (GT) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm keeping the transfers fairly straightforward ahead of this match by bringing in three popular picks in Cameron Green, Rashid Khan, and Hardik Pandya. I have to take a decision on whether to stop with two transfers and hold off on bringing Hardik and guarantee myself 10 players in the final, or back GT to win and give myself an extra player in this game and still have 10 in the next game. Right now, I'm leaning towards the latter.

I'm not really in the mood for making any differential selections, and even if I was in one, there aren't many appealing options. I don't see Rohit Sharma making a big score in this one, and none of the MI bowling options other than the ones I have now are reliable for points.

I am taking a risk by not picking Mohammed Shami, but he does have some really unlucky days when he goes wicketless despite his best efforts. For my IPL Fantasy interests, I'm hoping this is one such game.

As for the uncapped transfer, if Darshan Nalkande retains his place in the team, I will take a punt on him. His domestic numbers show that he is a genuine wicket-taker, and while he's very likely to leak runs, it won't make a difference if he gets a couple of wickets.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 73 - GT vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 73 - GT vs MI

Players playing in Match 73: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Piyush Chawla (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Akash Madhwal (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohit Sharma (GT) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), David Miller (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), and Darshan Nalkande (BOWL) (GT) (6 Credits).

Selecting a captain and a vice-captain from 11 options is my least favorite part about IPL season-long Fantasy, and I don't have a good record doing so. Pretty much 6-7 players are great captaincy picks, but the ones leading the pack are Shubman Gill, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rashid Khan.

Poll : 0 votes