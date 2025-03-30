IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The last-minute call to switch the pair of Jos Buttler-Suryakumar Yadav to Sai Sudharsan-Hardik Pandya worked quite well. Even though Will Jacks didn't feature for MI, I opted not to use an extra transfer to take him out.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 9: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Hardik Pandya.

Points Scored: 2902.

I have two players from this fixture on my team and plan to make two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 3.30 pm IST; Sunday, March 30.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 185.

1) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

Unfortunately, Sai Sudharsan picked up what looked like a hamstring injury while fielding, and that's one of the main reasons why I'm not retaining him over Will Jacks in this team selection. Another factor is that Jacks might return to MI's playing XI against KKR after their dismal outing with the bat against GT.

Coming to the transfers in, I feel that DC batters could have a great outing against SRH. With all the talk of the SRH batters scoring 300, not much has been spoken about their bowling attack leaking runs. Faf du Plessis could be someone who takes advantage of that fact on what should be another great batting surface.

Now that he's batting at No.5, the in-form Axar Patel is another terrific Fantasy pick, especially if he can also get in among the wickets, which he has done quite consistently against SRH.

I might choose to make a last-minute transfer to take Will Jacks out for Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy, or Tristan Stubbs, but for now, I'm quite content with this team.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 10 - DC vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 10 - DC vs SRH

Players playing in Match 10: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

All four players are potential captaincy candidates, but the DC bowlers' generally solid record against many members of this SRH top order is concerning. Axar's all-round point-scoring potential makes him a captaincy favorite, while Abhishek Sharma's increasing bowling duties make him a good alternative for the same reason.

The pitch report and the toss will certainly have a big say in the captaincy decision for this match.

Other Players

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 12

Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 14

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 11

Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 12

