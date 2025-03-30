IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RR vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) meet the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 11th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It's the second match of a doubleheader, with the Delhi Capitals and the SunRisers Hyderabad facing off in the 3:30 PM fixture.

Ad

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 10: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

I have three players from this match in my team and intend to make one transfer for now.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Sunday, March 30.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 184.

1) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

I'm usually not very sure about my picks in CSK matches, but I'm bullish about Riyan Parag in this fixture. While RR might have lost their last outing to KKR by a considerable margin, Parag had a great game in front of his home crowd. He bowled a tight spell of 0/25 in four overs and looked fluent with the bat in his short stay at the crease.

Ad

His knowledge and familiarity with the conditions are a huge advantage, and I'm almost certain to captain him in this match.

I'm content in making only one transfer as I'm not confident enough in any batter from either team to deliver in this fixture. I might consider taking Kagiso Rabada out to bring Noor Ahmad, Maheesh Theekshana, or Tushar Deshpande in, but that's a call I'll make closer to the toss.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RR vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 11 - RR vs CSK

Players playing in Match 11: Matheesha Pathirana (CSK) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Riyan Parag is all but certain to be my captaincy pick for this match, and Matheesha Pathirana is arguably the favorite for vice-captaincy.

Other Players

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 12

Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 14

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12

Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 12

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Ad

Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 15

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback