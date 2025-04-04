IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - CSK vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 17th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. This is the first game of a double-header, with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) later in the day.

Players playing in Match 16: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make two transfers to add to them.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 5, 3.30pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 171.

1) Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rachin Ravindra (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits) - IN

With there being serious doubts over Ruturaj Gaikwad's availability for this match, I'm pretty comfortable bringing in the more in-form Rachin Ravindra into the team, although I'd really be tempted to go for Devon Conway if he makes it into CSK's playing XI.

Axar Patel has a good record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium across formats. The DC captain should have a crucial role to play with both the bat and the ball at a venue where spinners usually dominate, making him a key captaincy option in this fixture.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - CSK vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 17 - CSK vs DC

Players playing in Match 17: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rachin Ravindra (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Axar Patel didn't have much of a role in DC's last outing, but I'd be very surprised if he doesn't play a central role in this fixture. He's my primary captaincy choice. While I will consider both Rachin Ravindra and Khaleel Ahmed for vice-captaincy, the in-form Noor Ahmad's good form makes him quite an appealing option as well.

Other Players

Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 21

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 18

Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 19

Ashwani Kumar (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20

