IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - RCB vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) hosts the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 24th match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 10, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

I made the last-minute call to bring Nitish Rana in over Sanju Samson, also opting to retain Noor Ahmad and take Khaleel Ahmed out instead.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 23: Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Nitish Rana (RR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits).

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana.

Total Points: 7,970.

I only have one player from this match and plan to continue making three transfers in this game.

Transfer Deadline: Thursday, April 10, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 149.

1) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Nitish Rana (RR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

I'm keeping it pretty simple when it comes to my transfers for this game. Two of Australia's best seamers will face off in this fixture, and I'm keen to get both of them in my team. Starc and Hazlewood have both wreaked havoc with the new ball this season, and on a Chinnaswamy surface that should provide them with ample assistance to do so again, they should be raking in the wickets.

KL Rahul could well move back to No.4 in this match, but that could work in his favor and help him avoid facing the tough overs bowled by Hazlewood and Bhuvi with the new ball. He is the hometown boy and knows the venue quite well, and adding to that his wicket-keeping duties, he's a terrific IPL Fantasy option.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 24 - RCB vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 24 - RCB vs DC

Players playing in Match 24: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Mitchell Starc (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits).

Despite having only four players available for selection, all of them are terrific captaincy choices. In the last couple of matches, my captaincy has been a miss, and I'm hoping I make the right choice tonight, although I'll wait for the toss and team combinations of both sides before making the final decision.

Other Players

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 27

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 26

Noor Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 25

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 25

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 25

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 26

