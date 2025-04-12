IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - LSG vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 26th match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 12, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Players playing in Match 25: Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits).
Captain: Sunil Narine. | Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad.
Total Points: 8,648.
I already have three players from this fixture on my team and intend to add three more using my transfers.
Transfer Deadline: Saturday, April 12, 3.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 144.
1) Devon Conway (CSK) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
2) Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN
3) Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN
Even though I already have a couple of GT players on the team, and despite them playing their next game only in M35, I can't afford to keep missing out on Sai Sudharsan's IPL Fantasy hauls.
A player who puts a price on their wicket is always valuable in Fantasy Cricket, and Sudharsan is someone who never takes any bowler for granted, while at the same time ensuring that he finds a way to score runs against everyone. His all-round game is quite strong, and I back him to have another good game against LSG.
The other in-form batter in this tournament is LSG's Nicholas Pooran. He may not have the best of records at the Ekana and will face a threatening GT bowling attack. However, his blistering run of form and advanced batting position more than make up for that threat.
Lastly, with an all-rounder's slot left to be filled, I'm backing Shardul Thakur to make a vital contribution in this match. GT's bowling attack has consistently tested their opponents' batting depth, and this could be a match where Shardul's batting abilities could come to the fore. He is, as always, a genuine wicket-taker with the ball, even more so in a bowler-friendly venue such as this.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 26 - LSG vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 26: Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Shardul Thakur (LSG) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).
Despite this not being the best venue for batting, the quality of batters on my team makes it quite tempting to hand them the captain and vice-captain's armband. That applies even more so in the case of Buttler and Sai Sudharsan against the more mediocre-looking LSG bowling lineup. Shardul Thakur is another captaincy pick, given his knack for picking up wickets and his ability to wield the willow.
Other Players
Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 27
Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30
Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 31
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 28
