IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - MI vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 38th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 20, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the second game of a double-header, with PBKS and RCB clashing in the first.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 37: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Liam Livingstone (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits).

I have only one player from this fixture and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 20, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 109.

1) Harpreet Brar (PBKS) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Liam Livingstone (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) - IN

4) Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

The Mumbai Indians play three matches in quick succession, and retaining at least two players from their team for this run-in seems essential. Hardik Pandya is one of those players, and after omitting him from the team for the last couple of games, I'm quite happy to bring him in for this one. I expect him to create an impact with both bat and ball.

Trent Boult's death bowling has seen a marked improvement this season, and he's much more likely than Deepak Chahar to complete his full quota of overs. With opposition batters content to play Jasprit Bumrah out, it's the other MI bowlers who have a better chance of picking up wickets, and I'm keen to take a punt on Boult tonight.

As for the CSK picks, I don't have much faith in their batting options right now, so I'm content backing their bowlers to deliver. MI will, no doubt, go hard at the CSK bowling right from the start, and I expect the ever-consistent duo of Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad to add to their wickets tally tonight.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 38 - MI vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 38 - MI vs CSK

Players playing in Match 38: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits).

All five players are potential captaincy options, but Hardik's good form with both bat and ball makes him a frontrunner. The Wankhede pitch has been quite hard to read and predict this season, and the pitch report and the toss will guide my final decision.

Other Players

Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40

Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 39

Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

