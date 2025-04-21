IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - KKR vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of IPL 2025. The game is scheduled for Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Despite making four transfers, my Fantasy selection for M38 between MI and CSK fell flat, and if not for a fluent innings from Suryakumar Yadav (68* off 30), I wouldn't have been able to cross even the 100-point mark.
Players playing in Match 38: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits).
Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-Captain: Noor Ahmad.
Total Points: 12,257.
I have two players on my team from this fixture and plan to make three transfers.
Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 21, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 106.
1) Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits) - IN
2) Trent Boult (MI) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN
3) Phil Salt (RCB) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
Jos Buttler returned to form with a terrific 97* to guide GT home to a win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 19, and as much as I'd like to go against him, his record at the Eden Gardens and against KKR makes him too good an option to ignore. He may not have the best match-ups against the KKR bowlers, but as of now, he is quite a compelling selection in my team.
Sunil Narine is the routine transfer whenever KKR play, and his positive record against the GT top order is an added incentive to bring him in. He'll be crucial to KKR's chances of victory and could register another solid IPL Fantasy haul with his all-round potential.
KKR's Angkrish Raghuvanshi is an excellent enabler to squeeze these expensive assets into my team. The youngster has been one of their more reliable batters in the middle order, and along with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, he has played some vital knocks to make up for their troubles at the top. At 7.5 credits, he's a solid IPL Fantasy option and a good player to retain for the upcoming run-in.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 39 - KKR vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 39: Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (KKR) (BAT) (7.5 Credits).
Everyone, barring Raghuvanshi, will be considered for captaincy in this match, with Prasidh Krishna's red-hot form with the ball making him a strong candidate as well. I'll make the final decision after the pitch report and the toss, as the wicket at Eden Gardens has been really unpredictable this season.
Other Players
Hardik Pandya (MI) (ALL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 41
Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42
Mitchell Marsh (LSG) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40
Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 40
Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 43
Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 41
