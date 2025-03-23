IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - DC vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 4th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 24, at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakapatnam.

IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 3: Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits), Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad. | Vice-Captain: Will Jacks.

I have only one player on my team from this fixture and plan to make three transfers for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Monday, March 24.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 202.

1) Mohammed Shami (SRH) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Tilak Varma (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Porel (DC) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

While DC are the heavy favorites to win this match, I'm quite unclear on who to bring in because the team combinations and the batting orders of both teams are still anyone's guess. At eight credits, T Natarajan is a steal, and he'll come in for Mohammed Shami, who could be nursing an injury on his hand.

Rishabh Pant is the most dependable option from LSG, and whether he opens the batting or slots in at No. 3, he should register a big score in this match at a venue he likes playing at.

For the final pick, I want someone from DC, and while options like Kuldeep and Starc are appealing, I am more interested in selecting a batting option as they'll take on a weakened LSG bowling lineup. While I am quite enamored by Jake Fraser McGurk, I'm not too keen on doubling up on the opening partnership, and that's why I'm likely to go with Abhishek Porel.

The highly impressive keeper-batter is expected to slot in at No. 3, and if he does, I am likely to bring him to my team for this one.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - DC vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 4 - DC vs LSG

Players playing in Match 4: Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Abhishek Porel (DC) (WK) (8.5 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits).

Faf du Plessis and Rishabh Pant are the captaincy favorites due to their very high points ceiling, but the consistent wicket-taking of Natarajan makes him quite a decent vice-captaincy option. Abhishek Porel would be a left-field captaincy option, and one that I'm not as keen on making yet.

Other Players

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Ishan Kishan (WK) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6

