IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - GT vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) will play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 5th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It was a disappointing Match 4 for my team after missing out on point-scoring picks such as Nicholas Pooran. I'm hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in today's match.

I don't have any players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers.

Transfer Deadline: 7.30 pm IST; Tuesday, March 25.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 199.

1) Mohit Sharma (DC) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

2) Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

3) Abishek Porel (DC) (WK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (PBKS) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

As the last match's unpredictability showed, selecting IPL Fantasy teams in a new cycle of the IPL isn't the easiest, with new-look teams the hardest to decipher.

One of the most changed teams at the auction was the Punjab Kings, with the Gujarat Titans undergoing quite a few changes themselves. With these two teams going head-to-head for their first match, I'm not too confident with my team selections.

In these tricky times, going back to the basics is often the best solution, and it's common knowledge that Shubman Gill loves playing at Ahmedabad. The GT skipper is in outstanding form coming into this season, and would make an excellent captaincy pick.

Marquee signing at the auction, Mohammed Siraj, is in good bowling rhythm and would be keen to prove a point after getting dropped from the Indian ODI setup. Taking the new ball at a venue that supports pace bowling, he's a solid Fantasy pick, although I'm tempted to take a punt on Prasidh Krishna instead.

Lastly, I'm playing it a bit safe with my PBKS selection by going for Marcus Stoinis. Expected to slot in at No. 4 or 5 and bowl a couple of overs, the powerhouse Australian all-rounder will be a key player for them this season. The pace and bounce of the wicket play right into his strengths as a batter, and he should rack up the points in this match.

With only three players in contention for captaincy, this shouldn't be as complicated a decision as some others. Gill's terrific record at Ahmedabad makes him the frontrunner, while Stoinis' all-round point-scoring potential makes him an able option for the vice-captaincy.

Other Players

Sunil Narine (KKR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 6

Khaleel Ahmed (CSK) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Rahul Tripathi (CSK) (BAT) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 8

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 10

Sanju Samson (RR) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6

Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 9

Rishabh Pant (LSG) (WK) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 7

