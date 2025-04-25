IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 43 - CSK vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to battle it out in the 43rd match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 25, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 42: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), and Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Riyan Parag. | Vice-Captain: Jofra Archer.

Total Points: 13,907.5

I have five players from this fixture on my team and plan to make one transfer.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, April 25, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 89.

1) Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

With my team packed with SRH players from the Indian Warriors Booster attempt in M41, I plan to bring in only one CSK player today to complete my team. With Ravindra Jadeja now batting at No.4 for CSK, he instantly becomes a very attractive IPL Fantasy option.

He's a player whose batting potential has long been shackled, and with him scoring a half-century in his last outing, his batting higher up the order seems to be a lock for now. However, with Noor Ahmad also due a wicket haul soon, I might consider bringing in the Afghan left-arm wrist spinner if SRH bats first.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 43 - CSK vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 43 - CSK vs SRH

Players playing in Match 43: Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits), Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits).

The new transfer in, Ravindra Jadeja, is one of the favorites for captaincy, but Harshal Patel and Abhishek Sharma are also in the mix. The latter, in particular, could also contribute with his left-arm spin when SRH are bowling, and could also make the most of CSK's lacklustre powerplay bowling.

Other Players

Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 47

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46

Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 45

