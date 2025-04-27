IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 46 - DC vs RCB| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 46th match of IPL 2025. The match will be played on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 45: Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three more transfers today.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, April 27, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 80.

1) Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

I'm backing DC's key Indian trio to come good in this crunch game against an in-form RCB side. Axar Patel has hit form as a batter, and while the wickets are yet to come, he is slowly settling into his bowling rhythm as well. He could be a deadly option to have in the team over the next couple of matches.

Kuldeep Yadav had a rare off-day against LSG last time out, going wicketless for the first time this season. However, he's sure to trouble the RCB batters at a spin-friendly venue like the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and he is also a great hold for the next match against KKR.

Lastly, while I'm not too confident about KL Rahul's chances in this match, his unreal consistency and solidity warrant a transfer in for the DC wicket-keeper. He's one of the few batters who looked completely at ease against RCB's strike bowler Josh Hazlewood, and carted him around the ground in the reverse fixture. He's a potential must-have for most DC matches this season.

While I could've punted on options like Krunal Pandya and Rajat Patidar, I'm focusing more on bringing in DC players, with the Capitals playing once again in quick succession against KKR in M48 on Tuesday, April 29.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 46 - DC vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 46 - DC vs RCB

Players playing in Match 46: Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Given the pedigree of these five players, selecting the captain and vice-captain from among them is a tough decision, and one that I'll be banking on the toss and the pitch report to help me decide.

Other Players

Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 50

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 47

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 51

