IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 47 - RR vs GT| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in the 47th match of IPL 2025. The match will be played on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 46: Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captain: Axar Patel. | Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Total Points: 15,041.

I have one player from this fixture and plan to make three transfers today.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, April 28, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 76.

1) Josh Hazlewood (RCB) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Zeeshan Ansari (SRH) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Sai Kishore (GT) (ALL) (8 Credits) - IN

4) Ishan Kishan (SRH) (WK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

The Gujarat Titans have an excellent record at this venue, and given the respective teams' current form, you'd expect the visitors to walk away with a win tonight.

RR's batting unit has looked quite fragile and short on intent, and on a ground with some large dimensions, the GT bowlers should have a field day. Prasidh Krishna has been one of the most impressive bowlers this season, and at eight credits, he offers terrific IPL Fantasy value.

Sai Sudharsan's consistency has been second to none, and the southpaw will look to extend his sensational run of form. Barring Jofra Archer, this RR bowling lineup offers little to no threat, and Sudharsan could score plenty of runs once again if he survives Archer's opening burst.

Riyan Parag has a solid record playing at this venue, and he'll be expected to step up and deliver in this must-win game. Parag backed himself to bowl three overs against RCB and was unlucky not to pick up a wicket. There's a good chance he will offer point-scoring potential with both bat and ball today.

Lastly, I'm also interested in making one extra transfer to bring R Sai Kishore in for Zeeshan Ansari. SRH's next game is a few days away, and I've wanted to take their leg-spinner out for a while now, but haven't been able to do so because of fund constraints.

Sai Kishore's attacking bowling and enticing lengths should lure the RR batters to play false shots, which is quite dangerous on a large ground like this. He picked up two wickets in the reverse fixture and could repeat the feat in this match.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 47 - RR vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 47 - RR vs GT

Players playing in Match 47: Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Sai Kishore (GT) (ALL) (8 Credits), and Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits).

Depending on the nature of the wicket, I will take the call on whether to back a batting or a bowling option for captaincy in this fixture, though I'm likely to lean more towards GT, as I feel they could dominate this clash as long as they don't lose too many early wickets.

Other Players

Rohit Sharma (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 50

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

Harshit Rana (KKR) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 48

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 48

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 48

Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 48

