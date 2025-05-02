IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RCB vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to battle it out in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Ad

I took the last-minute decision of going with Mohammed Siraj over Mohammed Shami in M51 because of the toss.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 51: Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen.

I have two players from this fixture, and because of rain concerns looming over this match, I intend to make only two transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Saturday, May 3, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 63.

1) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

Showers are expected at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the time of the match, and despite the terrific drainage facilities at the venue, it dampens the appeal to make more than two transfers here.

Virat Kohli has been really consistent throughout the tournament for RCB, and after struggling to make an impact in the reverse fixture against CSK, he'll be determined to notch up another half-century in this match. With the form of the other players wavering, he's a bankable and dependable option to lean on.

Ad

With the overseas slots filled, I'm unable to make a move for Josh Hazlewood, and am instead settling for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has also been bowling beautifully, and could strike upfront against the inexperienced CSK opening pair, and later come back to trouble them at the death.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RCB vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 52 - RCB vs CSK

Players playing in Match 52: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Ad

Captaincy will depend heavily on the toss and the weather in this match, although the all-round point-scoring potential of Sam Curran and the form of Virat Kohli put them slightly ahead of the two bowlers.

Other Players

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54

Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53

Ad

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55

Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More