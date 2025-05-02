IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RCB vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to battle it out in the 52nd match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, May 3, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
I took the last-minute decision of going with Mohammed Siraj over Mohammed Shami in M51 because of the toss.
Players playing in Match 51: Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits).
Captain: Shubman Gill. | Vice-Captain: Heinrich Klaasen.
I have two players from this fixture, and because of rain concerns looming over this match, I intend to make only two transfers.
Transfer Deadline: Saturday, May 3, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 63.
1) Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - IN
2) Washington Sundar (GT) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN
Showers are expected at the Chinnaswamy Stadium during the time of the match, and despite the terrific drainage facilities at the venue, it dampens the appeal to make more than two transfers here.
Virat Kohli has been really consistent throughout the tournament for RCB, and after struggling to make an impact in the reverse fixture against CSK, he'll be determined to notch up another half-century in this match. With the form of the other players wavering, he's a bankable and dependable option to lean on.
With the overseas slots filled, I'm unable to make a move for Josh Hazlewood, and am instead settling for Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He has also been bowling beautifully, and could strike upfront against the inexperienced CSK opening pair, and later come back to trouble them at the death.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RCB vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 52: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (10.5 Credits), Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Sam Curran (CSK) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) (BOWL) (9 Credits).
Captaincy will depend heavily on the toss and the weather in this match, although the all-round point-scoring potential of Sam Curran and the form of Virat Kohli put them slightly ahead of the two bowlers.
Other Players
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 54
Jofra Archer (RR) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53
Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 53
Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 55
Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56
