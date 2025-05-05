IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 55 - SRH vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 55th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 5, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
The decision to back Aiden Markram over compatriot Marco Jansen in yesterday's PBKS-LSG clash didn't really work out.
Players playing in Match 54: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits), Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits), and Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits).
Captain: Nicholas Pooran. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.
Total Points: 18,036
I have one player from this fixture and plan to make four transfers for this match.
Transfer Deadline: Monday, May 5, 7.30 pm IST.
Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.
Transfers
Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 52.
1) Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN
2) Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) - OUT | Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - IN
3) Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN
4) Mayank Yadav (LSG) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mitchell Starc (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - IN
This is expected to be a high-scoring clash between two exciting batting lineups, but what happened in the reverse fixture is hard to ignore. Mitchell Starc enjoys a great match-up against SRH, and despite his erratic performances this season, it's hard to exclude him from the team for this match.
I've never been too confident about Abhishek Sharma in any game this season, but if he manages to survive the first couple of overs, he could win the battle against the DC spinners and record a big score.
I'm quite keen on bringing in KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis for the upcoming run-in. The two batters could score big as DC's next two matches are at two high-scoring venues in Hyderabad and Dharamsala, and they'd definitely make great captaincy options in these two fixtures.
While I haven't ruled out selecting Axar Patel yet, the injury he sustained in the last match does worry me, and it remains to be seen how that may affect how many overs he bowls tonight.
IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 55 - SRH vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips
Players playing in Match 55: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits), Mitchell Starc (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).
On what should be a batter-friendly wicket, almost all these options would make great captaincy choices, including Starc, who possesses an excellent record against a lot of these SRH batters. The toss and the playing XIs of the teams will determine my final decision.
Other Players
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57
Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 57
Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56
Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58
Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 56
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS