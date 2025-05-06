IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 56 - MI vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the 56th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ad

The shift to Kuldeep Yadav from Mitchell Starc made little difference as DC's bowling innings was washed out due to rain, resulting in an abandoned match.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 55: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Abhishek Sharma. | Vice-Captain: KL Rahul.

Total Points: 18,081.5.

I have two players from this fixture and plan to make three transfers tonight.

Transfer Deadline: Tuesday, May 6, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3 | Transfers Remaining: 49.

1) Abhishek Sharma (SRH) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Suryakumar Yadav is in outstanding form right now, and is probably one of the most dependable IPL Fantasy options in the league. He has a solid record against GT and is a must-have for this fixture.

Transferring Abhishek Sharma out leaves a mandatory all-rounder's spot to be filled, and I'm backing Will Jacks to come good for MI. The English all-rounder scored a hundred the last time he faced the Titans. While he hasn't made much of an impact with the bat, he has been quite handy with the ball for MI, and is a quality pick at only 8.5 credits.

Ad

For the last spot on the team, I'm torn between selecting Jos Buttler or Jasprit Bumrah. With Shubman Gill's poor T20 record at the Wankhede putting me off selecting him, Buttler seems like a very attractive alternative. GT's No.3 has been ultra-consistent this season, smashing 470 runs at an average of 78.33.

While he is the frontrunner at the moment, I am also tempted by Jasprit Bumrah, who appears to have returned to form and is picking wickets consistently. I'll make the final decision based on the toss and pitch report.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 56 - MI vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 56 - MI vs GT

Players playing in Match 56: Will Jacks (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (10 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Mohammed Siraj (GT) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits).

Ad

Suryakumar Yadav and the two GT batting options are the frontrunners for captaincy on what should be a batter-friendly wicket, but the deadly Will Jacks could also sneak into contention, especially if MI goes in with only one spinner.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 57

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 58

Ad

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits)| Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 58

Faf du Plessis (DC) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 58

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 57

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More