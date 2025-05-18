IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 60 - DC vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in the 60th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 59: Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Mitchell Owen (PBKS) (ALL) (7 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits).

I have three players on my team from this match and plan to make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 18, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 47

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

3) Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) (BAT) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Mitchell Owen (PBKS) (ALL) (7 Credits) - OUT | T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

5) Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) (BAT) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

Even though I already have three players from this fixture, both GT and DC play again in quick succession, and given that I have a fair few transfers to burn, I'm content making five transfers once again for this match.

I'm adding both Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill to join Sai Sudharsan on the team, as the GT top three could go ballistic against a DC bowling attack without their pace ace Mitchell Starc. Axar Patel is also a shoo-in given his point-scoring potential with both bat and ball, especially given DC's ever-dwindling supply of overseas players.

Lastly, I'm quite happy to bring in two wicket-taking fast bowlers who are also effective budget enablers. Prasidh Krishna is the current Purple Cap holder with 20 wickets to his name and is an absolute steal at eight credits.

T Natarajan made his first appearance of the season for DC in the abandoned game against PBKS and gave his side the first breakthrough before the match was called off. He's a genuine wicket-taker, and a great pick for only eight credits.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 60 - DC vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 60 - DC vs GT

Players playing in Match 60: Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits).

There are way too many options to choose from for captaincy in this match, and it's not going to be an easy decision at all. One of the GT top three is sure to feature, with Axar Patel's all-round abilities and KL Rahul's consistency also bringing them into contention.

Other Players

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 66

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 62

Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More