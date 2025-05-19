IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 61 - LSG vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) square off with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 61st match of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 19, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Ad

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 60: Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits), and Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

Trending

Captain: Axar Patel | Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Total Points: 19,730.5

I have no players from this fixture on the team and plan to make five transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Monday, May 19, 7.30pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 5 | Transfers Remaining: 42

1) Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

Ad

2) Axar Patel (DC) (ALL) (10 Credits) - OUT | Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits) - IN

3) T Natarajan (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - IN

4) Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN

5) Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) - IN

Neither of these teams is in the best of form, and with LSG still hanging on to faint hopes of making the playoffs and SRH already knocked out, it'll be interesting to see how motivated both teams are to win this one.

Ad

LSG are the only team with something to play for, and while their bowling has been a let-down throughout the season, they will bank on their overseas batters to give them a shot at the win. Nicholas Pooran's record at the Ekana is poor, but he loves playing against SRH, and absolutely took their bowlers to the cleaners in the reverse fixture.

Aiden Markram has had a pretty fruitful season with the bat, and he'll be keen to counter the SRH seamers in the powerplay. He could also offer a very handy off-spin option against the many LHBs in the SRH top order. Lastly, the very dependable Digvesh Rathi is a great budget enabler to include in the team for only seven credits.

Ad

From SRH, I feel Kamindu Mendis could be a great option, especially with the ball, in this match. His ambidextrous bowling will allow him to make the most of the large dimensions of the Ekana Stadium, and with Travis Head ruled out of this fixture, he could well bat in the top four, further boosting his point-scoring ability.

I'm also backing Harshal Patel to come good as my SRH bowling choice. He is their highest wicket-taker this season, with 14 wickets in ten matches at a decent bowling average of 22.93, and his cutters and variations should work well on this bowling-friendly surface.

Ad

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 61 - LSG vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 61 - LSG vs SRH

Players playing in Match 61: Aiden Markram (LSG) (ALL) (9.5 Credits), Harshal Patel (SRH) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Digvesh Rathi (LSG) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Kamindu Mendis (SRH) (BAT) (8 Credits), and Nicholas Pooran (LSG) (WK) (10 Credits).

Ad

With five options, captaincy is slightly easier than in the last couple of games, where I had way too many players to deal with. Nicholas Pooran is one of the front-runners, but his recent form and questionable venue record do make me rethink my choice slightly. Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, and Aiden Markram are more differential alternatives.

Other Players

Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

Ad

Noor Ahmad (CSK) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 62

Riyan Parag (RR) (ALL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 62

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 63

KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 63

Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 64

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More