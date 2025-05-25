IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 67 - GT vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in the 67th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It's the first match of a double-header, with SRH and KKR clashing later in the day.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Players playing in Match 66: Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits), Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits), Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits), Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits), and Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits).

Captain: KL Rahul. | Vice-Captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Total Points: 22,120.5.

We have three players from this match on the team and plan to make four transfers.

Transfer Deadline: Sunday, May 24, 3.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 16.

1) Marco Jansen (PBKS) (ALL) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Kuldeep Yadav (DC) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - IN

3) KL Rahul (DC) (WK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits) - IN

4) Mustafizur Rahman (DC) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN

We are keen to have the GT Top 3 in our team once again, and taking KL Rahul out to bring Jos Buttler in is a pretty easy transfer. Ravindra Jadeja and Prasidh Krishna are also quite easy moves, with players having played pivotal roles in their respective teams' campaigns so far, with the former a potential captaincy choice for this match.

The fourth transfer is one we are not too sure about, and are willing to take a punt on some player. Right now, we are interested in getting Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas pacer has been nowhere near his best this season, but he does have some good match-ups against the CSK middle order that could come in handy.

However, based on the toss and pitch report, we would also be tempted to take a punt on Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Dewald Brevis, or even Devon Conway.

While we would have liked to retain Marco Jansen, holding him would've held up an overseas slot that we would need for the next match between SRH and KKR. Therefore, we have opted to retain Yuzvendra Chahal instead, hoping he would return to PBKS' playing XI for their next match against MI after getting dropped against DC.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 67 - GT vs CSK: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 66 - PBKS vs DC

Players playing in Match 67: Ayush Mhatre (CSK) (BAT) (7 Credits), Shubman Gill (GT) (BAT) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (GT) (WK) (10 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (ALL) (10 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Kagiso Rabada (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

One of the GT Top 3 is sure to be among my captaincy picks for this fixture, but with plenty of other quality options available, I'll hope that the pitch report and the toss help me make my decision.

Other Players

Eshan Malinga (SRH) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 68

Priyansh Arya (PBKS) (BAT) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

Yuzvendra Chahal (PBKS) (BOWL) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

