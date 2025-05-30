IPL 2025 Fantasy League: Fantasy XI for Match 72: The Eliminator - GT vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in the Eliminator of IPL 2025 on Friday, May 30. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

The IPL 2025 Fantasy team suggested for the previous game.

Captain: Virat Kohli. | Vice-Captain: Josh Hazlewood.

Total Points: 24,077.

We are playing the Wildcard Booster in this fixture to completely reset our team and have a full XI of players from this match.

Transfer Deadline: Friday, May 30, 7.30 pm IST.

Note: The suggested team may change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated in the articles for the next matchday.

IPL Fantasy 2025 - Fantasy XI for Match 72 - GT vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

IPL 2025 Fantasy Team for Match 72 - GT vs MI

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (GT) (8 Credits) and Jonny Bairstow (MI) (8 Credits).

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (10 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (GT) (9.5 Credits), and Shubman Gill (GT) (10 Credits).

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (MI) (10.5 Credits).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) (10 Credits), Mohammed Siraj (GT) (8.5 Credits), Prasidh Krishna (GT) (8 Credits), Trent Boult (MI) (9 Credits), and Gerald Coetzee (GT) (8.5 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 0.

Booster Played: Wild Card.

After watching the RCB bowlers receive plenty of assistance from the wicket in Mullanpur, it's quite the conundrum on whom to back in this match, with both teams having some quality seamers in their ranks.

Bumrah, Boult, Siraj, and Prasidh are no-brainers and are likely to finish with at least a wicket each. We're also keen to take a punt on Gerald Coetzee, who could be a good enforcer in this fixture for GT, and make the best use of the extra pace and bounce on offer alongside Prasidh Krishna.

Hardik Pandya hasn't delivered with the ball in quite a while, but this is a venue tailor-made for his style of bowling. With injury concerns surrounding Deepak Chahar, Hardik could do some heavy-lifting as a bowler in addition to his batting exploits, making him a potential captaincy option.

Coming to the batters, we're not keen on anyone else aside from the three mainstays - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Suryakumar Yadav. All three batters have been in sublime form throughout the season, each crossing the 600-run mark with ease. It'll be interesting to see how well they can carry their form into the playoffs.

Lastly, we're backing the two replacement players to have a decent outing. Kusal Mendis and Jonny Bairstow have replaced Jos Buttler and Ryan Rickelton at GT and MI, respectively, and should don the gloves in this fixture.

Bairstow's experience of playing at this venue from his time at PBKS should give him a slight advantage, while Kusal Mendis is the ideal run accumulator to follow the solid opening pair of Gill and Sai Sudharsan.

Captaincy for Match 72: The three batters are naturally the first-choice captaincy options, but the bowlers, Bumrah, Prasidh, and Boult, in particular, are definitely in contention as well after what happened in Qualifier 1.

Hardik Pandya could also be an option, depending on what MI's team combination is.

