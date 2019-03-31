IPL Fantasy 2019: Best Fantasy XI of Week 1

Warner has been special this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The 1st week of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is over and we had a lot of quality cricketing action over the last seven days which is set to continue for the next 6 weeks or so.

The rebooted IPL Fantasy League has also had a massive impact on the games and the viewership has increased quite a lot. With plenty of great performances with both bat and ball, there have been a lot of point-scoring players while few players have disappointed with their returns.

On that note, let's take a look at who were the top point-scorers of Round 1 and what the best fantasy XI of Round 1 is.

Openers - David Warner and Chris Gayle

Warner was back to his best. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

David Warner quashed all the doubts over his IPL return as he smashed his way to 154 runs in 2 matches and was back to his fearsome best. He was merciless as he smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 85 in his comeback game against KKR.

Though SRH lost the match, their batting performance was positive from that game. This was further strengthened when Warner made a blazing 69 to set up SRH's chase which they went on to do successfully. He has been one of the most consistent fantasy players and proved his worth yet again and seems poised for a great season. He's also the joint highest points-scorer in this round.

Chris Gayle was in his element in both the matches and got his season off to a great start when he scored 79 in the opener against RR. He couldn't replicate the success against KKR when the mounting pressure forced him to get a top edge and be dismissed for 20. He will be a player to watch out for this season and is a great fantasy pick.

