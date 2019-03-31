×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Fantasy 2019: Best Fantasy XI of Week 1

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
95   //    31 Mar 2019, 19:38 IST

Warner has been special this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Warner has been special this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The 1st week of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League is over and we had a lot of quality cricketing action over the last seven days which is set to continue for the next 6 weeks or so.

The rebooted IPL Fantasy League has also had a massive impact on the games and the viewership has increased quite a lot. With plenty of great performances with both bat and ball, there have been a lot of point-scoring players while few players have disappointed with their returns.

On that note, let's take a look at who were the top point-scorers of Round 1 and what the best fantasy XI of Round 1 is.

Openers - David Warner and Chris Gayle

Warner was back to his best. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)
Warner was back to his best. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

David Warner quashed all the doubts over his IPL return as he smashed his way to 154 runs in 2 matches and was back to his fearsome best. He was merciless as he smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground and scored 85 in his comeback game against KKR.

Though SRH lost the match, their batting performance was positive from that game. This was further strengthened when Warner made a blazing 69 to set up SRH's chase which they went on to do successfully. He has been one of the most consistent fantasy players and proved his worth yet again and seems poised for a great season. He's also the joint highest points-scorer in this round.

Chris Gayle was in his element in both the matches and got his season off to a great start when he scored 79 in the opener against RR. He couldn't replicate the success against KKR when the mounting pressure forced him to get a top edge and be dismissed for 20. He will be a player to watch out for this season and is a great fantasy pick.


1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata Knight Riders David Warner Andre Russell KKR vs SRH CSK vs RCB MI vs DC
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
IPL 2019, Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 2, KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 24th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 11, SRH vs RCB: Dream11 Predictions & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 31st, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 10, DC vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 29th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: 5 Must-Have Overseas Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 27th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 11, SRH vs RCB: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us