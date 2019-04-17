IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 34, DC vs MI: Who will be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 99 // 17 Apr 2019, 21:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Mumbai Indians will look to get their second win in a row (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The in-form Delhi Capitals will take on the Mumbai Indians at home for match 34 of IPL 2019 on 18 April.

The Mumbai Indians are coming in on the back of a convincing win against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and look well settled in the top half of the IPL points table. Their opponents, the Capitals, are on a three-match winning streak and will look to continue that in front of their home fans, who have reason to cheer after a long time.

Both the teams have settled on an effective team combination and have found their core players who have been very good for the team. Both MI and DC will look to move higher up on the points table and keep the winning momentum going when they take on each other.

The last time these two sides met each other, it was a high-scoring encounter. Today's game may not be that kind of an affair with the wicket at the Feroz Shah Kotla being on the slower side.

Yet, there is a lot of scope for good cricket in this match, and it will also be a great one for IPL Fantasy players.

On that note, let's take a look at who will be the Fantasy X-Factor for this match.

Krunal Pandya has done a good job with the ball this season. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Mumbai Indians' top order batsmen haven't played up to the expectations. It has been their middle order, especially their all-rounders, who have been saving them this season.

While Hardik Pandya has done the star turn for them this season, his brother Krunal Pandya, the Fantasy X-Factor for this match, has done a decent job as well. He will have to play a major role in this match and will need to operate to his fullest with the ball on a spin-friendly track.

Advertisement

Krunal is also a better player of spin with the bat and is likely to be sent ahead of Hardik and maybe even Pollard; he can make a valuable contribution in the middle order on a wicket like this.

Krunal will be particularly determined to perform in this match after his slow innings last time around threatened to derail MI's innings. He is a very good fantasy option owing to the multitude of disciplines he can deliver in.

Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya will be good fantasy picks as well.

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.