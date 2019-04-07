IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 22, KXIP vs SRH: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Chris Gayle will be the player to watch out for in this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Kings XI Punjab will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 8th at the IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali. Both the sides have won 3 games each, but come off painful losses to the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians respectively. This will be a crucial clash with both teams looking to climb up the points table.

Kings XI Punjab did play well against CSK but the target they were chasing was just a bit too steep in the end. The tough conditions also added to the pressure. They will, however, be determined to win this match in front of their home fans and get their campaign back on track.

SRH, meanwhile, will have to ask themselves a couple of questions after suffering a dramatic batting collapse against Mumbai, handing pacer Alzarri Joseph 6 wickets on his IPL debut. Their middle order is severely inexperienced and this may force them to bring Kane Williamson back into the side.

Both the sides have a lot to gain and lose from this high-octane clash and plenty of fireworks can be expected from the batsmen on a batsman-friendly track.

KXIP's dreaded opening pair hasn't really clicked yet and while Rahul got his touch back in the previous game, our Fantasy X-Factor of the match, Chris Gayle, will be looking to find some form himself and pile on the runs against SRH.

The ball is likely to come on to the bat very nicely which would allow Gayle to get the start he needs. If he can see off the first couple of overs of the new ball, he can really have a huge impact.

Gayle can also negate the threat of Rashid Khan due to his brute force. If he gets into his groove, he can dominate oppositions in a way no one else can.

KL Rahul, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Vijay Shankar are the other players to keep an eye on.

