IPL Fantasy 2019, Match 27, MI vs RR: Who will be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
11   //    12 Apr 2019, 22:18 IST

Mumbai pulled off an improbable win against Kings XI Punjab (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Mumbai pulled off an improbable win against Kings XI Punjab (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The Mumbai Indians will host the Rajasthan Royals for Match 27 of IPL 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium on 13th April.

The two sides are in completely different kinds of form ahead of this match. Mumbai are coming off a sensational last-ball win over the Kings XI Punjab, where Kieron Pollard was simply unstoppable towards the end. On the other hand, RR once again failed to put up enough runs on the board on a slow track against CSK, and later they failed to capitalize on their early wickets.

This match will be a crucial one for RR who sit at the 7th place in the points table with only one win from six games. MI have been good in front of their home fans, and with Rohit Sharma expected to make a return from injury, this match is expected to be a cracker of a contest.

The Wankhede has been one of the best pitches this season and a lot of action and entertainment can be expected from both sides. This match will produce a lot of points for the IPL Fantasy players; let's take a look at who the Fantasy X-Factor will be for this match.

Stokes gets castled. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Stokes gets castled. (Image Courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

RR have had a start to forget, and their season will get even more difficult once their main overseas players leave for their World Cup Campaigns. RR's most expensive overseas player, Ben Stokes, who was in the thick of the action in their game vs CSK, is our Fantasy X-Factor of the match.

Stokes hasn't really shone this season. The slow nature of RR's home ground means that Stokes doesn't get a lot of pace on the ball. Also, a couple of slow innings from Steve Smith have meant that the pressure has been on Stokes to attack right from the onset.

In Mumbai though, the ball will come on to the bat very well, and he can really thrive if he gets a chance to bat.

He has also been a key component of the team's bowling attack, and can be counted upon to pick up wickets. He's an example of a perfect all-rounder, and makes for a solid pick.

