IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 29, KKR vs CSK: Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 136 // 13 Apr 2019, 22:58 IST

Andre Russell will be the game-changer for KKR (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in match 29 of IPL 2019. This will be a crunch game for KKR after their successive defeats. KKR have been a pretty dominant side this season but lost back-to-back games against Super Kings and Capitals.

CSK, on the other hand, can't seem to stop winning at the moment and their bowling attack has been winning games for them. Their spinners have been their star players this season and they will find it tough to bowl on a Kolkata pitch at 4:00 pm where the ball won't turn too much.

This match promises to be a high-scoring encounter and a lot of sixes, runs, wickets and moments of sheer brilliance from players can be expected. This will be a match which IPL Fantasy players will love as there are a lot of points on offer.

On that note, let's take a look at who will be the Fantasy X-Factor for this match.

KKR's campaign this season has had many twists and turns and their regular performers have blown hot and cold this season. But amidst all this, Andre Russell, our Fantasy X-Factor for this match, has been the side's constant and has bailed them out of many tough situations. He can be backed to deliver huge hauls against CSK.

Russell showed his developing resilience to leg-spin early on in his innings in the game against CSK in Chennai where he was the lone ranger for the side. If he can play out the first few balls he faces, Russell can really go at the CSK bowlers.

Also, an evening game where the ball won't turn much is something which will have Russell waiting to come out and he can make a lot of difference. On a pacy track, Russell can also come at the CSK batsmen and pick up a couple of wickets.

Robin Uthappa, Shane Watson, Sunil Narine, and Nitish Rana will be good fantasy options as well.

