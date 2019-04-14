IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 30, SRH vs DC - Who would be the X-Factor in today's game?

Jonny Bairstow is the X-Factor for this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Delhi Capitals for a home game on April 14th for match 30 of the Vivo IPL 2019. Both the sides need the win desperately in order to go higher up on the points table. Delhi are in red-hot form after beating KKR away from home and will want to continue with the winning streak.

SRH, meanwhile play after a six-day break before which they lost two consecutive games to the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively. SRH will want their middle order to fire and their bowlers to crank it up a notch when they face the strong DC batting lineup.

Delhi, too have a huge task on hand and will want Shikhar Dhawan to power their batting once again. The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is great to play on and supports both the batsmen and the bowlers making the toss very important.

With both these mid-table sides looking to secure a win, a lot of good cricket and thrilling moments can be expected and this match will be one which the IPL Fantasy players will love. On that note, let's take a look at who the Fantasy X-Factor will be for this match.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have been dependent more on their batsmen than on their bowlers and their dominant openers have been the only solid performers for the side until now. David Warner has batted supremely well while his partner, Jonny Bairstow, the Fantasy X-Factor for this match has done a great job too.

The English keeper-batsman had a great start to the season before mellowing down in the last couple of games. He'll want to get back to form immediately and can do so against Delhi, a side which can't trouble him with too much spin early into the innings.

Delhi's bowling revolves mostly around their pacers who Bairstow can tackle with ease. He'll also be a differential option when compared to the high-owned David Warner. With plenty of scope for points behind the stumps as well, Bairstow will be a great pick for this match.

Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Vijay Shankar and Shreyas Iyer will be good fantasy options too.

