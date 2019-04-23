IPL Fantasy 2019: Match 41, CSK vs SRH - Who will be the X-factor in today’s game?

Raghav Ravichandran FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 350 // 23 Apr 2019, 12:53 IST

A resurgent Delhi Capitals led by Shreyas Iyer are on a roll this season. Their star performers Kagiso Rabada and Rishabh Pant came good against RR last night to put them at the top of the points table.

Despite a scintillating, free-flowing hundred from Ajinkya Rahane, RR just couldn’t control DC’s batsmen and they lacked penetration with the ball as only Jofra Archer offered something extra. Delhi Capitals rode on a brilliant, match-winning knock from Rishabh Pant to win the game comfortably despite chasing a stiff target of 193 runs.

The action shifts to the Chepauk tonight where SRH, a team on a rousing comeback, take on CSK who have lost two games on the bounce. CSK would be thrilled to be back to the familiar confines of their home ground where spin and more spin control proceedings.

CSK have managed to win seven games and are most certain to end the group stages as the top two sides on the back of MS Dhoni's batting and the performances of their bowlers. A solitary fifty from Faf du Plessis and Suresh Raina each so far this season sums up CSK’s woes.

They will be put through a stern test as they take on the strongest bowling line-up in the competition who have finally found their grove in the last two games. Not too surprising that since Kane Williamson took over as the skipper, SRH seem to be calmer and are performing to their full capability.

SRH have been ruthless in their last two wins. They have decimated oppositions with their batting. And the complete credit for that should go to their opening combination of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Both swashbuckling batsmen have scored 68% of the total runs scored by SRH so far this season.

To say that SRH are over-dependent on the performance of these two batsmen is an understatement. Both are almost trying to outplay one another. It was very evident especially in their mauling of KKR last game, where both batsmen were competing with Jonny Bairstow coming out tops.

Both batsmen David Warner (517 runs) and Jonny Bairstow (445 runs) lead the Orange Cap standings. Jonny Bairstow has been a revelation for SRH, from game one. David Warner has amassed more than 600+ runs in his last four seasons for SRH. So, him holding the Orange Cap doesn’t come as a surprise.

The breath of fresh air at the top of the order who has outplayed Warner on many occasions has been Jonny Bairstow. He is the Fantasy X-Factor in today’s game. Bairstow is in the form of his life and has a point or two to prove as he will be against CSK and their spinners tonight.

Spin has been his Achilles Heel and he being extremely competitive, would want to make a statement to all watching before he signs off for this season. CSK’s spinners Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, and probably Harbhajan Singh would provide an extremely stiff challenge on the slow, sluggish surface at the Chepauk.

It is this extremely tough challenge that would set Bairstow ticking and ensure he delivers his best. One cannot expect the free-flowing, fast scoring knocks we have seen so far at the Chepauk but from a fantasy team owners point of view, he would put a high price on his wicket and bat long and most importantly, he can add more points with his catching and stumping.