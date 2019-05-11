IPL Fantasy 2019 Tips: Best Fantasy XI for Round 9 - The Final

Vivo IPL 2019 is reaching its end and so is the IPL Fantasy League 2019. The final round will consist of one game to be played between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.

There is only one opportunity to catch up on lost points so every transfer we make should be spot on.

Unlimited number of transfers can be made ahead of this round, hence make sure that you pick players who are featuring in this game.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST on May 12th

Note: There is only one game in Round 9. Only players from the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings should be picked.

Suggested Team for Round 8: Rishabh Pant, Kane Williamson, Shikhar Dhawan, Shane Wason, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Khaleel Ahmed and Lasith Malinga

There is only one fixture, the final, in Round 9 of IPL Fantasy League and hence all the 11 players in the team should be players from this fixture.

With that said, the players who should be retained are the CSK and MI players from the suggested team for round 8.

Shane Watson is the first player who should be retained. A proven big-match player who is slowly finding form and with a lot to make up for, he can certainly go big in this match.

Suryakumar Yadav did a brilliant job in Qualifier 1 playing a composed innings in very tough conditions. He is a player well adept in handling all forms of bowling and can be backed for scoring points in every game.

Hardik Pandya is the most crucial retention because of his all-round abilities and the probability of him going ballistic with the bat. On a pacy Hyderabad track, Hardik can pick up wickets as well as clear the fence with ease and is a necessity to keep in this fixture.

Ravindra Jadeja is another big-match player who should be retained ahead of the final. He has done a good job with the ball all season and is sure to pick up at least a couple of wickets. He has also been sent up the order quite a lot this season and can get some handy runs with the bat too.

Lasith Malinga was taken for runs in Qualifier 1 but his experience and guile makes him an asset to the team. He's historically known to shine in this fixture and on a good bowling track for pacers, he can certainly deliver.

Imran Tahir is the final retention ahead of Round 9. The Proteas leg-spinner has been a hue fantasy asset this season and at his marginal price of 7.5 Credits, he is worth keeping in your side in every game and can deliver another huge haul in this match.

Changes:

1. Manish Pandey (out) – Krunal Pandya (in)

2. Kane Williamson (out) – Ambati Rayudu (in)

3. Khaleel Ahmed (out) – Jasprit Bumrah (in)

4. Rishabh Pant (out) – Quinton De Kock (in)

5. Shikhar Dhawan (out) – Suresh Raina (in)

Krunal Pandya is a very good utility player and has picked up wickets with the ball and has often been sent up the order with the bat. He has been known to succeed in big games like this, even winning the MOM award in the 2017 Final and is a good fantasy pick.

Ambati Rayudu hasn't lived up to the expectations this season but he has a golden opportunity to rectify his errors. He is certain to get a lot of time to bat considering how CSK have fared against Mumbai and can make a big score against his former side.

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the best bowlers in the league and thrives in these kinds of pressure games. Despite his high price, he is a must-have because this games has all the indications of being a thriller and Bumrah can really rattle the batsmen on this good surface.

Quinton de Kock will be the wicket-keeper for this round and must be chosen above MS Dhoni. Though he has a risk of getting out early, De Kock has played pretty responsibly in high-pressure games and with the ball coming onto the bat nicely in Hyderabad, he can lead the charge for MI with the bat.

Suresh Raina is the last pick for this round. CSK's most consistent performer in the playoffs can do a good job yet again after failing miserably in Qualifier 1.

The final team for Round 9 is:

1. Quinton De Kock(Overseas) - 9.5 Credits

2. Suresh Raina - 9.5 Credits

3. Ambati Rayudu - 9.5 Credits

4. Shane Watson (Overseas) - 10.5 Credits

5. Suryakumar Yadav (Uncapped) - 8.5 Credits

6. Krunal Pandya - 9 Credits

7. Hardik Pandya - 10 Credits

8. Ravindra Jadeja - 8 Credits

9. Jasprit Bumrah - 9.5 Credits

10. Imran Tahir (Overseas) - 7.5 Credits

11. Lasith Malinga (Overseas) - 8 Credits

With 22 players to pick from, choosing your captain must be very tough but a few easy options should be considered. Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya or even DJ Bravo are good captaincy picks while Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Suryakumar Yadav are good vice-captain picks.

Captain: Hardik Pandya/ Krunal Pandya

Vice Captain: Suresh Raina/ Suryakumar Yadav

The best Free Hits to use for this round will be either the Bowling Machine or the Super Sixes because it's better to use a Free Hit which impacts multiple players so that the risk of failure is pretty low.