IPL Fantasy 2019 Tips: Round 2 - Best Fantasy XI

Pant looked simply unstoppable against Mumbai. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Round 1 of the Indian Premier League provided many surprises and a plethora of options to bring in ahead of Round 2. As the deadline gets nearer, there are a lot of things to consider before setting up your team.

If you didn't get the desired results from your players or got the whole team combination wrong, it's not too much of an issue because the first few games are the ones where we don't know who is going to play in what position. Now that we do know, it's very important to get the best possible XI for Round 2 as we will be able to make unlimited trades ahead of this round.

There are few deviations from my original plan for this season as there have been a couple of surprise performers who have forced our hand into bringing them in.

Note: One important team to consider will be the Delhi Capitals. They play 3 times in Round 2 hence it will be better if we get more players from that team.

Also, KKR play only once in this round but will play 3 times next round so get your players in accordingly.

Suggested Team for Round 1: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin Ingram, Kedar Jadhav, Ben Stokes, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, and Mohit Sharma

Clearly, the plan for Round 1 didn't go too well but Round 2 has a lot of scope for more fantasy points and if we get the strategies and analysis right, we can get a good team for Round 2.

The first major decision that I'm going to make is to stick with KXIP keeper KL Rahul. He wasn't able to score runs in both the games and there are much better options available. He will be playing Mumbai and Delhi in Round 2 and he has a strong historical record against the teams and has the scope for a lot of points.

Virat Kohli will be an obvious choice to be retained because of his potential return to form. His desire to win will be fueled by the two losses and he can score a lot of runs in Round 2.

Colin Ingram played a decent hand for the Capitals in Round 1. He scored a fiery 47 against Mumbai but was dismissed for 2 against CSK. His price of 8 credits is a good bargain and since the Capitals will be playing 3 games, he's another player who I will retain.

Varun Chakravarthy is another player who is a good prospect to watch out for. His price of 7.5 credits is cheap for a player with his wicket-taking ability and with Punjab set to play 5 matches in the next 2 Rounds, he will be a good option to back in Round 2.

Ben Stokes is the last player who I will retain for this round. The English all-rounder showed his all-around talent and put up a decent show in Round 1. He faces CSK and RCB in Round 2 and has tremendous potential for fantasy points this week.

Changes:

1. Ishan Kishan (out) - Rishabh Pant (in)

2. Kedar Jadhav (out) - Rahul Tewatia (in)

3. Shimron Hetmyer (out) - Nitish Rana (in)

4. Sunil Narine (out) - Rashid Khan (in)

5. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (out) - Imran Tahir (in)

6. Mohit Sharma (out) - Rohit Sharma (in)

These will be the trades or transfers in the suggested team ahead of Round 2.

The first 2 changes or due to the fact that the Delhi Capitals play thrice in Round 2.

Rishabh Pant is a must-have for your team and will be a player selected by most people before this round. The wicket-keeper has already scored 106 runs and has got many points to his name.

Rahul Tewatia is a left-field pick which most people won't consider. The uncapped all-rounder is a real bargain at the price of 7 credits and is the side's utility player. He can get a couple of overs in every match and pick up a few wickets and can get some runs under his belt as well. Though he won't stay for the next round, he is a good temporary option for Round 2.

Nitish Rana has become a must-have player because of his excellent form and the fixtures which will come his way. He is a key figure in the KKR batting line-up and has already racked up a lot of points. He can also chip in with the ball if required.

Rashid Khan is the balancing act for removing Sunil Narine from the team. The Afghan leggie has been at his best and will be facing RCB and DC, 2 opponents against who he can pick up a lot of wickets. He is the best choice from SRH excluding the more expensive ones like David Warner or Kane Williamson and is a good pick.

Imran Tahir will be the recommended CSK player after removing Kedar Jadhav. The Proteas leg-spinner has been brilliant and has been used perfectly by MS Dhoni. He will face RR at home and MI away and both the fixtures are on tracks which will offer him enough turn to play with. Tahir is a great pick at a price of 7.5 credits.

The last pick will be a Mumbai Indians player, Rohit Sharma. He looks in good touch after the 48 against RCB. The MI skipper will be up against KXIP and CSK in Round 2 and while KXIP will be an easy team to get runs against, Rohit has a great historical record against CSK. Though his price might be a little steep, he is one player who you can count on for Round 2.

The final team for Round 2 is:

KL Rahul- 10.5 Credits Rishabh Pant - 9.5 Credits Virat Kohli - 11.5 Credits Rohit Sharma - 10.5 Credits Colin Ingram (Overseas) - 8 Credits Nitish Rana - 8.5 Credits Rahul Tewatia - 7 Credits Ben Stokes (Overseas) - 10 Credits Imran Tahir (Overseas) - 7.5 Credits Rashid Khan (Overseas) - 9.5 Credits Varun Chakravarthy (Uncapped) - 7.5 Credits

For the captaincy choices for Round 2, Rishabh Pant is a stand-out pick because of his consistency and with 3 games, he could easily make close to 150 to 200 runs and rack up the points. Ben Stokes, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are good choices for the vice-captain pick.

Captain: Rishabh Pant/ Colin Ingram

Vice-Captain: Ben Stokes/ Virat Kohli

