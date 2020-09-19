IPL Fantasy 2020: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 1, MI vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

IPL action returns to our screens from Saturday, September 19th, with the Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheik Abu Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The return of IPL Fantasy for this edition of the IPL makes it all the more exciting to watch the matches.

This edition of IPL Fantasy sees a return to the format used in previous editions of IPL Fantasy, that is, the ones before the 2019 season. IPL Fantasy players must change their team before every Matchday and will have a total of 120 transfers to use throughout the season.

With the change in the format of the game and the plethora of options available, most players might find it difficult to set their team for IPL Fantasy 2020. On that note, let's now take a look at the best Fantasy XI for Matchday 1- MI vs CSK.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, 19th September.

Note: The team given below doesn't need to be followed by the readers. You can create your team by taking some suggestions from this article.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 1- MI vs CSK:

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu (Playing), Manish Pandey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Krunal Pandya (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja(Playing), Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar (Playing) and R Ashwin.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Krunal Pandya/ Ravindra Jadeja/ Rahul Chahar

Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will be the obvious choices for the captain and vice-captain's armband in this match. Rahul Chahar can also be given a shot if MI bowl first.

Players who will feature in Matchday 1

Jadeja is one of the best captaincy options for Matchday 1.

I've gone with four players from the opening match in this team as I believe it gives me enough room to change my team for the upcoming games. I've also opted not to have any overseas player from this game as I'm still quite not sure as to which players are guaranteed starters in each team.

Ravindra Jadeja is my first pick for this match. He could shine with the ball on the spin-friendly tracks in UAE and should get opportunities to bat as well.

Ambati Rayudu is my second pick from CSK for this match. While it'll be interesting to see where he bats, he's a pretty safe option for Matchday 1.

Krunal Pandya is my first pick from MI. The fact that he's one of the only two main spinners for the Mumbai Indians raises his value. He's also pretty handy with the bat and has a good record against CSK.

Rahul Chahar is the fourth player who I'm going in with for this match. He's MI's lead spinner and should be among the wickets. At 7.5 Credits, he's also one of the best cut-price IPL Fantasy options.

Other players

KL Rahul will lead the Kings XI Punjab this season.

KL Rahul is pretty expensive at 12 Credits but I believe he should carry on from where left off before the pandemic. He should have a great season.

Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 2

Rishabh Pant is my second wicket-keeper pick. He should bat at No.4 for the Capitals and has been their best batsmen for the last couple of seasons. His keeping could give him some valuable points too.

Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 2

Manish Pandey is my pick from SRH. He did very well batting at No.3 and is a good cover for the team while I assess the best picks from them over the first couple of matches.

Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 3

Young Yashashvi Jaiswal is my pick from RR. I can't afford to have any real expensive picks from the side just yet, since they play only on Matchday 4. While his price is a major reason for his selection, he could have a great season as well.

Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 4

I feel that Sunil Narine is a must-have for all IPL Fantasy players. He can pick up plenty of wickets and should contribute at the top of the innings as well. He's one of the few proper all-rounders in the game and is a steal at just 9.5 Credits.

Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 5

Yuzvendra Chahal is a solid pick from RCB. The spinner should end up with more than twenty wickets this season and will play a huge part in RCB's title aspirations.

Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 3

Ravichandran Ashwin is the final pick in my team, and the second pick from the Capitals who play on Matchday 2. Ashwin should strengthen DC's spin bowling unit, and he's a good bowling option at 8.5 Credits.

Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 2