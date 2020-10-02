IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 14, CSK vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings will clash with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourteenth match of IPL 2020 on Friday, 2nd October, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 13: KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain: KL Rahul | Vice-Captain: Mohammed Shami

Credits Remaining: 5

CSK and SRH players have enjoyed decent starts in this edition of IPL Fantasy. The key players from both teams are pretty consistent, so backing them will yield good IPL Fantasy returns.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 3, Transfers Remaining- 84

1) KL Rahul (KXIP) (12 Credits)- OUT With Punjab's next IPL game coming after five matches, I would have a lot of funds to play with if I release Rahul.

Jonny Bairstow (SRH) (10.5 Credits)- IN: With SRH playing twice in the space of four matches, this is the ideal time to bring in someone like Bairstow. Considering that SRH will next play at Sharjah, I'm likely to retain him for that fixture as well.

2) Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- OUT: Since I already have Rahul Chahar as cover for MI, releasing Suryakumar Yadav frees up a batsman's slot for me.

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- IN: Faf Du Plessis has been in great form for CSK this IPL season. I'm expecting him to continue from where he left off before the break and have another great game.

3) Kamlesh Nagarkoti (KKR) (6.5 Credits)- OUT: Nagarkoti proved his worth as a cut-price option with his stellar display against RR. His sharp fielding and his bowling make him a very reliable option. However, with a lack of options to transfer out, I'm opting to remove the youngster.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: I'm backing Jadeja to make a great comeback. He is a quality bowler and with the wickets slowing down, he should be back among the wickets.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 14 - CSK vs SRH:

Steve Smith, Jonny Bairstow (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar, and Mohammed Shami.

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jonny Bairstow/ Faf Du Plessis/ Manish Pandey

Jonny Bairstow and Faf Du Plessis are their team's leading run-scorers so far. They should get more runs on a decent batting track and are ideal captaincy options.

Meanwhile, Manish Pandey will look to make amends for his early dismissal in the previous IPL game. I'm not ready to give the captaincy to Jadeja without any evidence that he's well and truly back in form.

Players who will feature in Matchday 14

Faf Du Plessis has been solid at the top for CSK this IPL season. If he gets the required support from the other CSK batsmen, his run tally should increase.

Jonny Bairstow recovered well after a shaky start against the Capitals. He'll look to start positively against the CSK bowlers and help his side score a huge total.

Ravindra Jadeja's performances so far don't warrant his inclusion in the team. However, after having a week-long break to recover and with the wickets starting to turn, he could start firing again.

Manish Pandey has had a decent start to the IPL season. He fell cheaply in the last game and will look to do better in this game.

Other players

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Matchday 16

Rahul Chahar (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Matchday 17

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 15

Mohammed Shami (KXIP) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Matchday 18

Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 15

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 15

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 16