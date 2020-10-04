IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 16, MI vs SRH and KXIP vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

The second double-header of IPL 2020 will take place on Sunday, 4th October. The Mumbai Indians will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab will then take on the Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the day at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 15: Rahul Tewatia, Steve Smith, Sunil Narine, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada, and Andre Russell.

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-Captain: Rishabh Pant

Credits Remaining: 0.5

Once again with a double-header, IPL Fantasy players must choose a game to focus on and should pick the right players based on their choice. With the first IPL match of the day taking place in Sharjah, I'm backing that game to be a run-fest and will look to get four players from that match in my team. Having said that, KXIP and CSK are teams that also can yield some IPL Fantasy points, so don't ignore that game either.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 4th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 5, Transfers Remaining- 76

I'm going all out and making five transfers for IPL Matchday 16. Since I compromised and made just three transfers for IPL Matchday 15, my overall transfer total remains good.

1) Rishabh Pant (DC) (10 Credits)- OUT: Though Delhi plays next on IPL Matchday 17, I'm transferring Pant out because I don't have enough options from other teams to transfer out.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (9 Credits)- IN: Sharjah is a really good batting track, and it could benefit someone like Suryakumar Yadav, who bats in the top order. He has got out cheaply in the last couple of games and will look to come good this time around.

2) Andre Russell (KKR) (12.5 Credits)- OUT: Andre Russell is too expensive to hold in my team. I'll be releasing him to free up funds to get the likes of KL Rahul in my team.

KL Rahul (CSK) (12 Credits)- IN: The KXIP skipper will look to play another big innings to get his side back to winning ways.

3) Steve Smith (RR) (10 Credits)- OUT: Steve Smith has had a bad couple of games. Also, with RR playing next only on IPL Matchday 18, I would be able to free up funds by transferring him out.

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- IN: Du Plessis is the only CSK player I really trust, and I'm expecting him to play a quality knock against the Punjab bowlers.

4) Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: Though DC are set to play on IPL Matchday 17, I need to free up some funds to get David Warner in, and that's why I'm letting Rabada go.

David Warner (SRH) (12.5 Credits)- IN: The SRH skipper will look to take full advantage of the excellent batting conditions in Sharjah. He's due a big inning this season, and this could be the game where he gets it.

5) Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: Sunil Narine hasn't been in great form this IPL season. He isn't guaranteed to open the innings for KKR in the next game, and that lowers his all-round value for me.

Sam Curran (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Sam Curran has done well both with the bat and the ball for the Super Kings. He's a very good option to have at 8.5 Credits.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 16 - MI vs SRH and KXIP vs CSK:

David Warner (Playing), Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey (Playing), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Sunil Narine, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Chahar (Playing), and Mohammed Shami (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: David Warner/ KL Rahul/ Suryakumar Yadav/ Faf Du Plessis

David Warner and KL Rahul are among the best captaincy choices for IPL Matchday 16. Suryakumar Yadav is another good option to consider given how well the Sharjah surface is. Faf Du Plessis is an alternative option from CSK if you want to pick someone from the second game.

Players who will feature in Matchday 16- MI vs SRH

David Warner will look to get SRH off to a great start, and his consistency makes him an ideal captaincy option for this match.

Suryakumar Yadav is a key part of this MI batting lineup and is due for some runs after a bad couple of games.

Manish Pandey looked in great touch before he got dismissed against CSK. He'll look to score big in this game.

Rahul Chahar is the only bowler in my team from this match. While he might go for runs, he has a knack of picking up picking wickets and should get one or two.

Players who will feature in IPL Matchday 16- KXIP vs CSK

KL Rahul has been in great form this season. He has a pretty good record against CSK, and he'll look to lead from the front and play a big knock.

Faf Du Plessis has arguably been CSK's best player so far. The Proteas batsman will have to come good for his side if they harbor hopes of getting a win.

Sam Curran will look to do well against his former team. His prowess with the bat warrants a higher batting position, and that could add help add to his points.

Mohammed Shami has been Punjab's only consistent bowler so far. He'll no doubt look to pick up wickets both with the new ball and at the death.

Other players

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 17

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 18

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Matchday 17