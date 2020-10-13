IPL Fantasy 2020: Best fantasy XI for Matchday 25, SRH vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in the twenty-ninth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 13, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Players playing in IPL Matchday 22: Sunil Narine, Virat Kohli, Rahul Tripathi, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana, and AB De Villiers.

Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: Nitish Rana

Credits Remaining: 2

Since I already have two SRH players in my team, I will be using my transfers with a focus on bringing in players from CSK into my team. Once again, picking the right captaincy choices will be crucial in getting a good score from this IPL game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 13th October.

Transfers

Transfers Used- 2, Transfers remaining- 57

1) Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits)- OUT: With Sunil Narine's place in the squad not guaranteed, it would make sense to remove him from my team.

Advertisement

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- IN: Ravindra Jadeja has started to get back to his rhythm with the ball and has performed well with the bat as well. He should play a major role in this game and could get some IPL Fantasy points.

2) Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (7 Credits)- OUT: With KKR playing next on IPL Matchday 32 and Rahul Tripathi being moved out of the opening slot, it's a good call to remove him from the team.

Faf Du Plessis (CSK) (9 Credits)- IN: Faf Du Plessis hasn't done well with the bat in the last two IPL matches. Having said that, he is too good of a player to tank it in a third consecutive game and will certainly look to make amends as he takes on the SRH bowlers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Matchday 24 - SRH vs CSK:

Rahul Tripathi, Jonny Bairstow (Playing), Devdutt Padikkal, Kagiso Rabada, Shreyas Iyer, Faf Du Plessis (Playing), Ravindra Jadeja (Playing), Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Virat Kohli, and T Natarajan (Playing).

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jonny Bairstow, Faf Du Plessis, or Ravindra Jadeja

Preference #1:

Captain: Faf Du Plessis | Vice-Captain: Jonny Bairstow(If SRH bat first)

Captain: Jonny Bairstow | Vice-Captain: Faf Du Plessis(If CSK bat first)

Faf Du Plessis and Jonny Bairstow are my two preferences to captain and vice-captain this match. The duo is due for some runs, and both players perform really well when chasing.

Advertisement

Preference #2:

Captain: Faf Du Plessis | Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja(If SRH bat first)

If CSK ends up chasing again, I would consider making Jadeja my vice-captain for this IPL match. The all-rounder will influence the game with the ball and should play the finisher's role with the bat. He could be a good differential pick.

Players who will feature on IPL Matchday 25

Jonny Bairstow failed to get going in the last IPL game and will look to start quickly and build a good opening stand with Warner.

Faf Du Plessis has fallen cheaply in the last couple of IPL games, and will look to make amends by playing a good knock. His exceptional fielding could earn you some extra points.

T Natarajan has been very accurate with his yorkers and his bowling in general. He has a lot of opportunities to pick up wickets, considering he bowls at all stages of the game and is a good IPL Fantasy pick.

Ravindra Jadeja has done well after his poor start to the IPL season. He'll look to produce a match-winning performance if given the opportunity.

Other players

Kagiso Rabada (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Rahul Tewatia (RR) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Matchday 26

Shreyas Iyer (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Matchday 26

Devdutt Padikkal (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 27

Sunil Narine (KKR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 28

Virat Kohli (RCB) (12.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KXIP, Matchday 27

Rahul Tripathi (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Matchday 28