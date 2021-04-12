KKR v MI, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Mumbai Indians in the match number five of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 13th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

All teams are done with their respective first matches and it is Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) become the first set of teams to play two matches in this 2021 season. They have started off in contrasting styles as MI went down against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a final-ball thriller but KKR recorded a morale-boosting 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

KKR tried arresting their 2020 woes as they went hard at the top. In 2020, they could forge a mere one fifty-plus opening partnership but they could manage that in the very first game of this tournament. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi blasted fifties to help KKR set up a formidable target of 188 before the bowlers combined to put in an all-round effort to seal the win for the two-time champions.

The famed middle-order which includes the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell didn’t fire. Moreover, the spinners were a touch inconsistent as well. However, it’s just one game and it may well be the rustiness which they will be hoping to shrug off soon.

On the other hand, MI started the season opener pretty well as they 86/1 at the end of the 10th over and 128/3 in 15 overs. They looked set for about a total of 180 but the middle-order couldn’t build on that base provided by the top-order as they crumbled to 159/9, scoring just 31 runs in the last five overs. However, the MI pacers kept them in the hunt but the magic of AB de Villiers took the game away from them.

However, MI won’t be too fused after that first loss. In fact, it was the ninth successive season where they have lost their first game of the season. But in this span, they have won five titles. The Rohit Sharma-led side know what it takes to bounce back and come back with a bang.

In addition to this, MI have a stupendous record against KKR. MI have a jaw-dropping record of 21-6 against KKR in the history of the IPL. In fact, since the start of the 2016 season, KKR have beaten MI only once – in 2019. Hence, Eoin Morgan and co have their task cut out.

Probable Playing XIs

Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Captaincy Picks

Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma scored 19 against RCB in the first game of the season but he was runout. However, he was looking in good touch and was batting fluently. The MI skipper will be a massive threat against KKR as he invariably scores against them and has a splendid record as well. Rohit has amassed 939 runs at an average of 46.95 against KKR in his IPL career. In fact, his sole IPL hundred also came against them. Thus, the MI captain will be a popular pick as fantasy captain.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell didn’t have a big impact in KKR’s first game of the season. He scored a run-a-ball five and returned with 1/32 from the three overs that he bowled. He has started off 2021 like his inconsistent 2020 season. However, Russell is a match-winner and a game-changer with both bat and ball. He can fetch massive points with his all-round ability which makes him a top captaincy choice.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

Advertisement

KKR v MI Fan2Play Team Suggestion

2-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Andre Russell

3-Player Team

Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Nitish Rana

4-Player Team

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins

11-Player Team

Dinesh Karthik, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, Rahul Chahar

Fan2Play Fantasy app believes in user’s winning chances. Playing Fantasy Sports on Fan2Play gives you a 50% guarantee of winning with their 2/3/4 Player Challenge mode. You can create your Fantasy teams with just 2/3/4 Players & take the Panga.

New User benefits are the best and are driving a lot of users to their app. You get Free Entry contests in all IPL Matches + 100% Bonus Contest for all users + you get 200% Welcome Bonus cashback on your first deposit.

To Download the app, Click Here: https://www.fan2play.com/download-app/