KKR v RCB, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 30th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on the 3rd of May, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Star Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

It hasn't been a great season so far for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They are languishing in the bottom half of the points table and have won just two games. Be it with the bat or ball, inconsistency has been at its height for KKR.

The top-order has often crumbled. Nitish Rana’s form has faded away after the first couple of games while Shubman Gill hasn't really set the stage on fire while Rahul Tripathi has got starts. Meanwhile, the powerful middle-order has looked scratchy and inconsistent more often than not. No player averages in excess of 32 which underlines KKR’s struggles with the bat. With the ball, they’ve been erratic on multiple occasions. Thus, it’s the all-round game that KKR need to improve.

KKR v RCB Head to Head

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are coming off a significant defeat in their last game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). They have won five games but have also lost a couple. In fact, both of those losses, they leaked a lot of runs in the last few overs and the batting collapsed chasing 180 or more.

However, RCB needn’t really panic at this stage and it’s only a couple of losses. Harshal Patel’s death bowling since Ravindra Jadeja tonked him for 37 runs has been the issue. Another small worry for RCB will be Virat Kohli’s indifferent form. But the Virat Kohli-led side have been doing a lot of things right. The batting has clicked in most games while the bowling has stepped up more often than not.

Thus, the three-time finalists have been in good form and have a good record against KKR in recent times as well. They have won each of their last four games against the ‘Men in Purple’.

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captaincy Picks

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has been a little inconsistent this season. He started really well with the ball (seven wickets, including a five-wicket haul) but his bowling form has tapered off. Moreover, he hasn't bowled much in the last couple of games. With the bat, the hard-hitting West Indian all-rounder has played a couple of excellent cameos – 31 against RCB and 54 against CSK. But KKR will hope their premier all-rounder and match-winner gets a lot more consistent. Russell loves playing against RCB and has got 370 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike-rate of 215.12. Thus, he can be backed as fantasy captain.

AB de Villiers: Year after year, AB de Villiers keeps turning up and winning games for RCB. Despite not playing any cricket between the 2020 and 2021 seasons of the IPL, the South African superstar has already produced three match-winning knocks this season. He has amassed 207 runs at an average of 51.75 and is striking at 164.28. Thus, de Villiers will be a top captaincy option. He has a good record against KKR – 511 runs at an average of 39.31 and a strike-rate of 156.27. Earlier this season, de Villiers smashed 76 off just 34 balls against KKR to turn the game in RCB’s favour.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

KKR v RCB Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Andre Russell, AB de Villiers

3-Player Team

Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers

4-Player Team

Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers

11-Player Team

AB de Villiers, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kyle Jamieson, Pat Cummins

