KKR vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 25

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CHE) squaring off against thd Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CHE vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have won two of their last five matches. They lost their last match to the Lucknow SuperGiants by 4 runs. The Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have won only one of their last five matches. Their fans will be excited as MS Dhoni will return as captain after a long time since Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the tournamemt due to an injury. They lost their last match to the Punjab Kings by 18 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 11 matches while Chennai Super Kings have won 20. One match was abandoned due to rain.

CHE vs KKR Match Details

The 25th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CHE vs KKR, 25th Match

Date and Time: 11th April, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is neutral with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last match played at this venue was between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 341 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

CHE vs KKR Form Guide

CHE - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

KKR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

CHE vs KKR Probable Playing XI

CHE Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad is injured

Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Chaudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Shivam Dube (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

CHE vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has an exceptional head-to-head record and will perform the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has smashed 118 runs in the last five matches. Devon Conway is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Ajinkya Rahane

Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Ajinkya Rahane is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 184 runs in the last five matches. Venkatesh Iyer is another good batter pick for today's match. He has smashed 114 runs in the last five matches.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 81 runs in just four matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Noor Ahmad

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Noor Ahmad is in exceptional form. He has taken 11 wickets in the last five matches. Varun Chakravarthy is another good bowler pick for today's match.

CHE vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings for his team and complete his quota of overs. He has taken 2 wickets and smashed 81 runs in just four matches.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad is another crucial pick from Chennai Super Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has taken 11 wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for CHE vs KKR, 25th Match

Rachin Ravindra

Noor Ahmad

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Ravindra Jadeja

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock, D Conway

Batters: R Ravindra, V Iyer, A Rahane

All-rounders: R Jadeja, A Russell, S Narine

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Ahmed, V Chakravarthy

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Q de Kock

Batters: R Ravindra, A Raghuvanshi, S Dube, A Rahane

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Narine

Bowlers: N Ahmad, K Ahmed, V Chakravarthy, H Rana

