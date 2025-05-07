KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 7, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will battle it out in the 57th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR won the reverse fixture by eight wickets in a dominant away performance on April 11 and would want to repeat the feat in this must-win game for them.

With a win in each of their remaining three matches likely to keep them in contention for the playoffs, the Knight Riders will be determined to win tonight by the biggest possible margin. Meanwhile, already-eliminated CSK don't have much to play for, but with the new additions playing some exciting cricket, they could be a threat to KKR tonight.

Let's look at three Dream11 differentials for this fixture.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

#3 Anshul Kamboj (BOWL) (CSK)

Anshul Kamboj has definitely strengthened CSK's powerplay bowling.

Anshul Kamboj has made a decent start to his stint at CSK in the IPL, but has been unlucky not to have more wickets in his tally. At a time when most bowlers in the powerplay have been carted around for runs, Kamboj has picked up three wickets in five matches at a stellar economy rate of 7.69.

Sunil Narine and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, as destructive as they can be, are also quite susceptible to an early dismissal, and Kamboj's attacking lines and lengths could well earn him a couple of wickets in this match.

In this contest between two very shaky batting units, the bowlers could come out on top, and Kamboj is a very intriguing differential route into the CSK bowling lineup.

Moeen Ali has had quite an underrated season with the ball for KKR. The former CSK all-rounder has bowled beautifully, picking up five wickets in four bowling innings. His economy figures were ruined by Riyan Parag's five sixes against him in KKR's previous outing, but he remains one of their most dependable bowlers.

Moeen could prove to be a very effective weapon against the many left-handers of CSK, and has plenty of wicket-taking potential. He could also be a solid option to counter the left-arm spin of Jadeja, and while his batting position is uncertain, he's more than capable of taking down the CSK bowlers.

While his unclear usage by KKR makes him a slightly risky pick, Moeen Ali could prove to be a decent Dream11 differential for this match.

While he has received plenty of criticism for his lack of impact with the bat this season, Shivam Dube has actually done much better than most CSK batters, and is their 2nd-highest run-scorer, only four runs behind Ravindra Jadeja at the top.

Dube's entry point has constantly been delayed by the CSK management, not giving him enough time to get set before taking on the bowlers. He's managed to score a respectable 256 runs at an average of 32.00 and a strike rate of close to 135.

He's one of the few batters with a positive record against Varun Chakravarthy and was CSK's highest run-scorer in the reverse fixture. While he's not in the best form, Dube can be very destructive on his day, and has a very high points ceiling. He could be an explosive Dream11 differential in this match.

