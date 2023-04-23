KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 33

The 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction.

Chennai Super Kings are one of the top teams in the IPL this season with four wins in six matches. The Super Kings' batting depth and firepower have served them well, with the likes of Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad being key at the top of the order.

The Kolkata Knight Riders, meanwhile, are on a run of three consecutive losses with their batting unit unable to get going as a unit. Although they will start as slight underdogs, the Knight Riders will bank on home conditions to level the playing field.

With two important points up for grabs, another entertaining game is on the cards in Kolkata.

KKR vs CSK Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 33

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns in the 33rd match of IPL 2023 in Kolkata on Sunday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 33

Date and Time: April 23rd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

KKR vs CSK pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 32

Eden Gardens has been a high-scoring venue this season with the average first-innings score reading 216. Spinners have ruled the roost at this venue, picking up 15 out of 28 wickets across the two matches so far. There should be some help with the new ball for the pacers as well. Although both matches have been won by the side batting first, chasing should be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

1st-innings score: 216

2nd-innings score: 164

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

KKR vs CSK probable playing 11s for today’s match

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

Kolkata Knight Riders injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders probable playing 11

Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur/Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (6 matches, 258 runs, Average: 51.60)

Devon Conway is one of the highest run-scorers in the IPL this season, scoring 258 runs in six matches. He is averaging 51.60 and has three fifties to his name as well.

With Conway looking in good touch against both pace and spin this season, he is a top pick for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rinku Singh (6 matches, 180 runs, Average: 45.00)

Rinku Singh has stepped up in the middle order for the Knight Riders, scoring 180 runs in six matches. He is averaging 45.00 with a strike rate in excess of 130 to his credit.

Rinku has scored valuable runs at Eden Gardens on both occasions this season, making him a good addition to your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 15.78)

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant with the ball for the Super Kings this season. He has nine wickets at an average of 15.78, winning two Player of the Match awards as well.

With the conditions likely to suit his style of bowling at Eden Gardens, Jadeja is a must-have in your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Varun Chakravarthy (6 matches, 9 wickets, Average: 18.11)

Varun Chakravarthy is the Kolkata Knight Riders' leading wicket-taker this season, picking up nine wickets in six matches. He is averaging 18.11 and has taken five wickets at Eden Gardens this season.

With his variations and form holding him in good stead, Varun is a top pick for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs CSK match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been solid with the bat for the Super Kings, scoring 235 runs in six matches. Although he has not scored a fifty in his last three outings in IPL 2023, Gaikwad is one of the finest players of spin in this competition.

With Gaikwad looking in decent touch, he is a top captaincy choice for your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell has shown glimpses of his form this season with 98 runs and three wickets to his name. Russell has an IPL strike rate in excess of 160 to his credit, holding him in good stead.

With Russell also having a fine record against the Super Kings, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain in your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Ravindra Jadeja 9 wickets in 6 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 235 runs in 6 matches Sunil Narine 6 wickets in 6 matches Venkatesh Iyer 234 runs in 6 matches Varun Chakravarthy 9 wickets in 6 matches

KKR vs CSK match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 33

Sunil Narine has not been in the best of form in the IPL over the last week or so. However, he still has six wickets in six matches this season with the ball. With Narine likely to enjoy the conditions at Eden Gardens, he could be a handy pick in your KKR vs CSK Dream11 prediction team.

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Jason Roy, Venky Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell (vc)

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Jason Roy (vc), Nitish Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

