3 most surprising decisions taken by teams in IPL 2023

The IPL 2023 has been going on in full flow over the last three weeks, and the cricket on display has been absolutely sensational. The action has absorbed fans who have enjoyed watching some of the best cricketers in the world play for their favorite teams.

Decision-making is one of the most vital aspects from the team management's point of view, as one good decision can take a team to heights while a wrong one can spell misery.

Like in every IPL season, this one too has seen some vital decisions that teams have made. While some have earned praise, others have left fans flummoxed.

Here, we look at the three most surprising decisions taken by teams in IPL 2023:

#1 RCB's choice of impact player

Anuj Rawat, a designated opener, was used by RCB as a finisher in IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore were batting first in the game against Delhi Capitals. They scored 132-6 in 14.2 overs when they opted to bring in an impact player in the form of Anuj Rawat. It was a surprising call, as Wayne Parnell and Wanindu Hasaranga had not batted yet.

Both have strong batting credentials, but RCB went for Rawat instead. It was a ridiculous call that cost them big time, as Rawat scored 15 off 22 deliveries, and his knock prevented his side from posting a big total. RCB eventually won the game, but the decision could have easily cost them the game.

#2 RR's never-ending love for Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticism in IPL 2023

Rajasthan Royals' crazy obsession with Riyan Parag is one that has left fans, commentators, and pundits shell-shocked. Parag, who was first bought by the Royals in 2019, has played over 50 games for the franchise without being able to cement his place.

His performances in the tournament have been lackluster, and there have been several calls for him to be dropped on an immediate and permanent basis. However, the Royals have played Parag in almost every game. Another decision with regard to Parag surprised fans a few days ago.

A few days back while in a run-chase, Riyan Parag was sent ahead of a proven customer, Dhruv Jurel. Parag defended a ball in the last over, which irked commentator Kevein Pietersen, who slammed him on air.

#3 PBKS dropping Sikandar Raza in IPL 2023

PBKS shocked the fans by dropping Sikandar Raza in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings have been one of the most turbulent teams in the history of the Indian Premier League, and that has resulted in them not winning the title even once. They have been known to make some strange and weird decisions, and one of them took place just recently.

PBKS's latest game was against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by stand-in captain Virat Kohli. PBKS lost the game owing to some indifferent batting, and this shed light on one of their selection calls.

PBKS had dropped their previous game's man-of-the-match, Sikandar Raza. Raza has been in some good form, and as such, the decision was simply unbelievable.

